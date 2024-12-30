India’s Lackluster Performance Leads to Heavy 184-Run Defeat Against Australia in Fourth Test

Australia dominated the fourth Test to secure a comprehensive 184-run victory over India, taking a 2-1 lead in the ongoing series. Opting to bat first, Australia posted a formidable 474 in their first innings, anchored by a brilliant century from Steve Smith and valuable half-centuries from Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India, claiming four wickets but failing to stop the Australian onslaught.

In response, India’s batting faltered despite a solid century from Nitish Kumar Reddy, supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 82 and Washington Sundar’s fighting 50. However, the Indian batsmen could not capitalize on their starts, and the Australian bowlers, led by Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon, who each claimed three wickets, restricted India to just 369, giving Australia a vital 105-run lead.

Australia’s second innings saw them add another 234 runs, with Labuschagne contributing 70 runs. Bumrah’s exceptional performance with the ball earned him a fifer, but Australia set a daunting target of 340 for India. The chase began poorly for the hosts, as they lost key wickets before lunch, leaving them with an uphill task. Despite a brief partnership between Rishabh Pant and Jaiswal in the second session, India’s batting crumbled in the evening, and they were bowled out for just 155 runs, falling short by a massive margin. Boland and Cummins were once again the wreckers-in-chief, claiming three wickets each to seal the victory.

Rohit Sharma’s Post-Match Reflection:

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, expressed deep disappointment after the loss, acknowledging that the team had not planned to surrender but were undone by Australia’s dominant performance. "This loss cuts deep. We didn’t enter this match planning to surrender - our intention was to battle until the final ball, but things didn’t unfold that way. While the last two sessions are fresh in everyone's mind, we need to look at the complete picture. The opportunities were there throughout the match; we had Australia on the ropes at 90/6," Sharma said.

He also pointed out that while India had the opportunity to capitalize on Australia’s early struggles, they failed to establish the right platform in their chase. “Chasing 340 was always going to be a mountain to climb. Our plan was to build a foundation and keep wickets intact heading into those crucial final sessions, but I must acknowledge their exceptional bowling,” he added.

Sharma praised debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy for his composure and performance under pressure, noting that the young player showed great character despite the challenging conditions. He also lauded Bumrah for his continued excellence with the ball, though he lamented the lack of support from the other end.

Pat Cummins’ Praise for Australian Dominance:

Australia’s captain and Player of the Match, Pat Cummins, reflected on the team’s dominant performance and the remarkable atmosphere created by the crowd. “This Test match was simply extraordinary - I'd rank it among the finest I've ever participated in. The atmosphere created by the crowd throughout the week was incredible, and being part of such an occasion was special,” Cummins said.

Cummins credited the team’s strategy and their resilience in the face of challenging conditions. “Our batting strategy was deliberately focused on eliminating any possibility of an Indian victory. With a comfortable run cushion, we maximized our opportunities to crowd the batsmen with close-in fielders,” he explained. He also praised Steve Smith’s masterclass with the bat, calling it a defining moment in the match.

The Australian captain expressed immense satisfaction with the team's performance and was eager to enjoy the victory before shifting focus to the final Test in Sydney.