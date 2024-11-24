IPL 2025 Auction: KKR Re-sign Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 Crore

One of the standout performers in recent Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, Venkatesh Iyer will return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2025 edition of the tournament. Iyer was acquired by KKR for Rs 23.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Though KKR had opted not to retain Iyer previously, the franchise made a bold move to bring the left-handed batter back into their fold, outbidding Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intense auction battle. Iyer’s exceptional performances in past seasons undoubtedly made him a top target for multiple teams.

In the 2024 IPL season alone, Iyer scored 370 runs in just 14 matches, with an impressive average of 46.25. With 50 IPL games under his belt, Iyer has accumulated 1,326 runs at an average of 31.57, including 11 fifties and one century.

His standout moment came in 2023, when he became KKR’s second-ever centurion, scoring an explosive 104 off 51 balls against Mumbai Indians. He joined Brendon McCullum and Sunil Narine in the exclusive club of KKR centurions. Notably, Iyer also holds the record for four consecutive 50-plus scores in IPL playoffs, further cementing his status as a vital player for KKR.

In the 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Iyer was crucial, scoring an unbeaten 52* off 26 balls to help KKR secure the win. Earlier, he had scored 51* in KKR’s thrilling victory over SRH in Qualifier 1. Iyer also played key roles in the 2021 final, where he scored a vital 50 against Chennai Super Kings and 55 against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.