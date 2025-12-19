IPL 2026 Auction Complete: Updated Squads of All 10 Teams With Record-Breaking Buys

The squads for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) have officially been locked in following a high-profile mega auction held in Abu Dhabi. All ten franchises completed their rosters after intense bidding wars, record-breaking deals, and surprise picks, setting the stage for one of the most competitive IPL seasons to date.
With a total purse of ₹125 crore per team, franchises were allowed to build squads of 18 to 25 players, including a maximum of eight overseas cricketers. Here’s a detailed breakdown of IPL 2026 squads, auction highlights, and what stands out ahead of the new season.
IPL 2026 Auction Highlights: Records, Big Money and New Rules
The IPL 2026 auction witnessed history asCameron Green became the most expensive overseas player ever in IPL history. The Australian all-rounder was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering ₹25.20 crore.
However, under the new IPL auction regulations, player contracts are capped at ₹18 crore, with any amount exceeding the limit redirected to the BCCI welfare fund.
Key Auction Records:
Most expensive player (IPL 2026): Cameron Green – ₹25.20 crore (KKR)
Most expensive overseas player: Cameron Green – ₹25.20 crore
Most expensive Indian players: Prashant Veer & Kartik Sharma – ₹14.20 crore each
Most expensive uncapped players: Prashant Veer & Kartik Sharma
In total, franchises spent ₹237.55 crore and filled 77 slots from a pool of 369 players, highlighting the demand for both international stars and emerging Indian talent.
Uncapped Indian Players Shine at IPL 2026 Auction
One of the standout themes of the auction was the massive investment in uncapped Indian players. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led the way, making Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma the joint-most expensive uncapped players in IPL history at ₹14.20 crore each.
This shift reflects a growing trust in domestic talent and long-term squad-building strategies.
Team-wise Overview of IPL 2026 Squads
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Balanced Core With Youth Push
CSK retained their experienced backbone, including MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shivam Dube, while adding explosive uncapped talents. The addition of Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma significantly strengthens their future-ready squad.
Delhi Capitals (DC): Strong Bowling Attack and Batting Depth
Delhi Capitals assembled a well-rounded squad featuring KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and overseas stars like Mitchell Starc and David Miller. Their auction focus was on reinforcing bowling strength and middle-order stability.
Gujarat Titans (GT): Star-Studded Line-up With Match-Winners
Gujarat Titans boast a formidable squad led by Shubman Gill, with global stars such as Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj. The inclusion of Jason Holder adds valuable all-round depth.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Power-Packed With Record Signing
KKR entered the auction with the largest purse and made bold moves. Alongside Cameron Green, they secured Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman, building a lethal bowling unit supported by consistent batters like Rinku Singh and Ajinkya Rahane.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Big Names and Versatility
LSG retained their strong core with Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and Mitchell Marsh, while adding firepower in Josh Inglis and Wanindu Hasaranga. Their squad offers flexibility across formats and conditions.
Mumbai Indians (MI): Experience Over Spending
Despite entering the auction with limited funds, MI smartly reinforced their squad by signing Quinton de Kock at a bargain price. With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, MI once again rely on experience and leadership.
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Strong All-Round Core
Punjab Kings focused on balance, retaining proven names like Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Arshdeep Singh. The addition of overseas all-rounders ensures depth in both batting and bowling.
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Youth Meets Global Firepower
RR blended young Indian prospects with international stars such as Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Shimron Hetmyer. The inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja via trade adds leadership and consistency.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Stability With Tactical Additions
RCB retained most of their core, including Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Phil Salt, while strengthening the squad with Venkatesh Iyer and Josh Hazlewood. The team looks more balanced than in previous seasons.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): All-Round Strength and Depth
SRH built a robust squad featuring Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Liam Livingstone. Their emphasis on all-rounders gives them flexibility across match situations.
With squads now finalised, IPL 2026 promises high-intensity cricket, strategic battles, and fresh rivalries. The record-breaking auction, rise of uncapped Indian players, and smart team-building approaches indicate a season where depth and adaptability could prove decisive.
As teams fine-tune their combinations, fans can expect thrilling contests when the IPL returns for its 19th edition.
