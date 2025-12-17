IPL 2026 SRH Squad: Complete Sunrisers Hyderabad Team After Mini Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) adopted a measured and depth-focused strategy at the IPL 2026 mini auction held in Abu Dhabi. With a limited purse, the franchise avoided aggressive bidding wars and instead concentrated on strengthening its bench while keeping its explosive core intact.
Led by captain Pat Cummins, SRH will aim for a strong comeback in IPL 2026 after missing out on the playoffs last season. The team continues to rely heavily on its powerful top order and has made selective additions to reinforce both batting and bowling depth.
SRH Auction Strategy at IPL 2026 Mini Auction
SRH prioritised balance over big overhauls at the auction. The franchise’s most expensive acquisition was England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who was signed for ₹13 crore, making him the standout purchase of the evening. Australia’s Jack Edwards was added as a seam-bowling all-round option, while Salil Arora emerged as the costliest Indian buy.
In line with their long-term vision, SRH invested in multiple uncapped Indian players, focusing on squad depth rather than marquee names.
Players Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL 2026 Auction
Liam Livingstone – ₹13 crore
Jack Edwards – ₹3 crore
Salil Arora – ₹1.50 crore
Shivam Mavi – ₹75 lakh
Shivang Kumar – ₹30 lakh
Sakib Hussain – ₹30 lakh
Omkar Tarmale – ₹30 lakh
Amit Kumar – ₹30 lakh
Praful Hinge – ₹30 lakh
Krains Fuletra – ₹30 lakh
SRH Retained Players for IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained the core that defines their playing style, blending explosive batting with experienced international leadership.
Pat Cummins (Captain)
Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma
Heinrich Klaasen
Ishan Kishan
Aniket Verma
R. Smaran
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Harsh Dubey
Kamindu Mendis
Brydon Carse
Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad for IPL 2026
Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards, Salil Arora, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Omkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra.
Players Released by SRH Ahead of IPL 2026
Adam Zampa
Rahul Chahar
Wiaan Mulder
Abhinav Manohar
Atharva Taide
Sachin Baby
Simarjeet Singh
SRH Purse and Squad Status
Remaining Purse: ₹5.45 crore
Team Focus: Squad depth, uncapped Indian talent, minimal disruption
Outlook for IPL 2026
With Pat Cummins at the helm and a destructive batting lineup featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Liam Livingstone, SRH enter IPL 2026 with clear intent. The challenge will be tightening their bowling combinations and converting strong starts into consistent results as they look to return to playoff contention.
