IPL 2026 SRH Squad: Complete Sunrisers Hyderabad Team After Mini Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) adopted a measured and depth-focused strategy at the IPL 2026 mini auction held in Abu Dhabi. With a limited purse, the franchise avoided aggressive bidding wars and instead concentrated on strengthening its bench while keeping its explosive core intact.

Led by captain Pat Cummins, SRH will aim for a strong comeback in IPL 2026 after missing out on the playoffs last season. The team continues to rely heavily on its powerful top order and has made selective additions to reinforce both batting and bowling depth.

SRH Auction Strategy at IPL 2026 Mini Auction

SRH prioritised balance over big overhauls at the auction. The franchise’s most expensive acquisition was England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who was signed for ₹13 crore, making him the standout purchase of the evening. Australia’s Jack Edwards was added as a seam-bowling all-round option, while Salil Arora emerged as the costliest Indian buy.

In line with their long-term vision, SRH invested in multiple uncapped Indian players, focusing on squad depth rather than marquee names.

Players Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL 2026 Auction

Liam Livingstone – ₹13 crore

Jack Edwards – ₹3 crore

Salil Arora – ₹1.50 crore

Shivam Mavi – ₹75 lakh

Shivang Kumar – ₹30 lakh

Sakib Hussain – ₹30 lakh

Omkar Tarmale – ₹30 lakh

Amit Kumar – ₹30 lakh

Praful Hinge – ₹30 lakh

Krains Fuletra – ₹30 lakh

SRH Retained Players for IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained the core that defines their playing style, blending explosive batting with experienced international leadership.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Heinrich Klaasen

Ishan Kishan

Aniket Verma

R. Smaran

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Harsh Dubey

Kamindu Mendis

Brydon Carse

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad for IPL 2026

Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards, Salil Arora, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Omkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra.

Players Released by SRH Ahead of IPL 2026

Adam Zampa

Rahul Chahar

Wiaan Mulder

Abhinav Manohar

Atharva Taide

Sachin Baby

Simarjeet Singh

SRH Purse and Squad Status

Remaining Purse: ₹5.45 crore

Team Focus: Squad depth, uncapped Indian talent, minimal disruption

Outlook for IPL 2026

With Pat Cummins at the helm and a destructive batting lineup featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Liam Livingstone, SRH enter IPL 2026 with clear intent. The challenge will be tightening their bowling combinations and converting strong starts into consistent results as they look to return to playoff contention.

