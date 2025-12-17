Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Players List and Auction Buys

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi as defending champions with a largely settled core. After ending their long wait for an IPL title last season, the franchise focused on strengthening squad depth rather than making wholesale changes. RCB made targeted additions to reinforce their Indian core and bolster bowling resources while retaining their championship-winning spine.

Venkatesh Iyer Headlined RCB’s Auction Strategy

RCB’s most notable acquisition at the IPL 2026 mini-auction was Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who was signed for ₹7 crore after an intense bidding battle involving LSG, Gujarat Titans, and KKR. The defending champions eventually secured Iyer after KKR exited the race at ₹6.80 crore.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder will reunite with state teammate and RCB captain Rajat Patidar, adding balance and flexibility to the middle order while also offering a seam-bowling option.

Bowling Depth Strengthened With Key Additions

RCB also invested in strengthening their bowling unit by signing New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy at his base price of ₹2 crore. In addition, the franchise spent heavily on domestic fast bowler Mangesh Yadav, acquiring him for ₹5.20 crore to enhance their Indian pace depth.

Young and uncapped Indian players such as Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, and Kanishk Chouhan were added as long-term investments, while Jordan Cox was picked to provide additional batting cover.

RCB Retain Championship-Winning Core

Despite a few releases ahead of the auction, RCB ensured continuity by retaining key performers from their title-winning campaign. Franchise icon Virat Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar, and a strong overseas contingent remain central to RCB’s plans for IPL 2026.

The team was relatively quiet in the trade window, with the release of Liam Livingstone being the most notable departure following a disappointing 2025 season.

Players Bought by RCB at IPL 2026 Auction

Venkatesh Iyer – ₹7 crore

Mangesh Yadav – ₹5.20 crore

Jacob Duffy – ₹2 crore

Jordan Cox – ₹75 lakh

Satvik Deswal – ₹30 lakh

Vicky Ostwal – ₹30 lakh

Vihaan Malhotra – ₹30 lakh

Kanishk Chouhan – ₹30 lakh

RCB Retained Players for IPL 2026

Rajat Patidar (Captain), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad for IPL 2026

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Jordan Cox, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan.

Remaining purse: ₹25 lakh

Player slots remaining: 0

Overseas slots remaining: 0

With a balanced squad, strong leadership, and a blend of experience and youth, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will head into IPL 2026 aiming to defend their maiden title and establish themselves as a dominant force in the league.

