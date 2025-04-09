Fastest Hundreds in the IPL: Priyansh Arya Joins the Top 5 fastest IPL players list

On a memorable night in Mullanpur, young opener Priyansh Arya delivered a breathtaking performance for Punjab Kings (PBKS), smashing a 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). At just 24 years old, Arya's explosive innings has not only turned heads but also secured him a spot among the fastest century-makers in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Advertisment

Top 5 Fastest Centuries in IPL History

Rank Player Balls Taken Score Opponent Year 1 Chris Gayle 30 balls 175* vs Pune Warriors India 2013 2 Yusuf Pathan 37 balls 100 vs Mumbai Indians 2010 3 David Miller 38 balls 101* vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2013 4 Travis Head 39 balls 102 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2024 5 Priyansh Arya 39 balls 103 vs Chennai Super Kings 2025

A Breakthrough of Priyansh Arya

Playing only his fourth IPL match, Priyansh Arya showed exceptional composure and aggression. He had been dismissed for a golden duck in the previous game, but this time, he displayed resilience and class. Arya's 42-ball 103 included seven boundaries and nine towering sixes, making him the standout performer of the match.

Despite losing partners at the other end, Arya kept the scoreboard ticking and maintained an aggressive tempo throughout his innings. His fearless approach and clean hitting drew comparisons to some of the IPL’s most iconic innings.

Words of Encouragement and Recognition

After the match, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer praised Arya’s character and confidence. He shared that a brief pep talk after Arya’s earlier failure had helped him come back stronger.

Captain Statement about Arya's performance:

"Today he kept on going, he was fearless, and it was one of the top knocks I’ve seen in the IPL."

CSK coach Stephen Fleming also acknowledged Arya’s brilliance, stating that his team failed to counter the youngster’s intent and execution.

A Performance of High Quality

What made Arya’s knock even more impressive was the way he handled different bowlers with ease. Whether it was lofting R Ashwin over long-off or slicing Pathirana through point, Arya's shot selection was both smart and daring.

By the time he was dismissed for 103 off 42 deliveries, Arya had scored more than two-thirds of Punjab's total runs. The rest of the top six batters managed just 23 runs combined, further highlighting his dominance.

Future cricket star in the Making

Priyansh Arya remains uncapped at the international level, but performances like this suggest that a call-up may not be far away. His fearless style, range of strokes, and ability to perform under pressure make him a promising prospect for Indian cricket.

As the IPL season unfolds, Punjab Kings will look to build momentum on the back of Arya's match-winning performance.

The IPL has always been a platform where talent meets opportunity. Priyansh Arya’s stunning century against CSK may very well be the start of a long and successful career. On April 8, 2025, Arya didn’t just score a hundred—he announced his arrival on the big stage.





FAQ

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Dates, and Timings

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, and Squad

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025: Match Preview, Streaming Details, and Squad list

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 Schedule: Match List, Timings, Venues, and Squad Details