Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Timings, Venues, and Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the full schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Gujarat Titans (GT), champions of the 2022 season, will commence their campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Full Schedule
The league phase consists of 70 matches, with each team playing 14 fixtures. The playoffs will take place from May 20 to May 25, with the final scheduled at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Gujarat Titans (GT) Fixtures and Match Timings
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|March 25
|GT vs Punjab Kings
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|March 29
|GT vs Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|April 2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs GT
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|April 6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs GT
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|April 9
|GT vs Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|April 12
|Lucknow Super Giants vs GT
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|April 19
|GT vs Delhi Capitals
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|April 21
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs GT
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|April 28
|Rajasthan Royals vs GT
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|May 2
|GT vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|May 6
|Mumbai Indians vs GT
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|May 11
|Delhi Capitals vs GT
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|May 14
|GT vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|May 18
|GT vs Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
IPL 2025 Playoffs and Final
-
Qualifier 1: May 20 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
-
Eliminator: May 21 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
-
Qualifier 2: May 23 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
Final: May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad for IPL 2025
Gujarat Titans will be led by Shubman Gill, who will look to guide the team to another successful season. The squad includes key players such as Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Jos Buttler. Below is the full GT squad for IPL 2025:
-
Batsmen: Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips
-
All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Nishant Sindhu
-
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma
-
Wicketkeepers: Kumar Kushagra
-
Overseas Players: Jos Buttler, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan
Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 Campaign
The Titans are looking to bounce back after a disappointing IPL 2024 season, where they finished eighth with just five wins in 14 matches. With new additions and a strong leadership group, GT will aim to reclaim its past glory in IPL 2025.
