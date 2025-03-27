Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Timings, Venues, and Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the full schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Gujarat Titans (GT), champions of the 2022 season, will commence their campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertisment

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Full Schedule

The league phase consists of 70 matches, with each team playing 14 fixtures. The playoffs will take place from May 20 to May 25, with the final scheduled at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Fixtures and Match Timings

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 25 GT vs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 7:30 PM March 29 GT vs Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs GT Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs GT Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 9 GT vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 12 Lucknow Super Giants vs GT Lucknow 3:30 PM April 19 GT vs Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad 3:30 PM April 21 Kolkata Knight Riders vs GT Kolkata 7:30 PM April 28 Rajasthan Royals vs GT Jaipur 7:30 PM May 2 GT vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 6 Mumbai Indians vs GT Mumbai 7:30 PM May 11 Delhi Capitals vs GT Delhi 7:30 PM May 14 GT vs Lucknow Super Giants Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 18 GT vs Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 3:30 PM

IPL 2025 Playoffs and Final

Qualifier 1 : May 20 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Eliminator : May 21 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Qualifier 2 : May 23 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Final: May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans will be led by Shubman Gill, who will look to guide the team to another successful season. The squad includes key players such as Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Jos Buttler. Below is the full GT squad for IPL 2025:

Batsmen: Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Wicketkeepers: Kumar Kushagra

Overseas Players: Jos Buttler, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan

Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 Campaign

The Titans are looking to bounce back after a disappointing IPL 2024 season, where they finished eighth with just five wins in 14 matches. With new additions and a strong leadership group, GT will aim to reclaim its past glory in IPL 2025.

Also Read:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 Schedule: Match List, Timings, Venues, and Squad Details

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025: Match Preview, Streaming Details, and Squad list

Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, and Squad Details

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025: Live Streaming, Match Details, and Playing XI