IPL 2025: Bumrah, Rohit Return as MI Opt to Bowl Against RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The contest marks the highly anticipated return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been sidelined for nearly three months due to injury. Additionally, MI stalwart Rohit Sharma, who missed the previous game due to a knee issue, is also back in the squad, albeit as an impact player.

Bumrah’s Comeback Strengthens MI’s Bowling Attack

Ashwani Kumar, who had an impressive debut against Kolkata Knight Riders but struggled in the last match, has made way for Bumrah’s return. Skipper Hardik Pandya emphasized the significance of the home crowd’s support, stating, "Time to get some good cricket behind us and do the right things. Mumbai has always been supporting us. Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you, and you are aware of the conditions. Jassi (Bumrah) is back, and so is Ro (Rohit)."

RCB Aims for a Strong Comeback

Meanwhile, RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, will be eager to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the season. The team will also look to Virat Kohli to regain form following two consecutive underwhelming performances.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

As both teams gear up for a crucial encounter, all eyes will be on the performances of Bumrah and Sharma, as well as RCB’s efforts to regain their winning momentum. The stage is set for an exciting clash at the Wankhede.