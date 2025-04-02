IPL 2025: Buttler, Siraj Shine as GT Crush RCB by 8 Wickets

Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered an outstanding all-round performance to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 170, Gujarat Titans displayed remarkable batting prowess, completing the chase with 13 balls to spare. Star opener Jos Buttler led the charge with a scintillating unbeaten knock of 73 off 39 balls, while Sai Sudharsan played a crucial supporting role, scoring 49 off 36 deliveries. The duo forged a vital 75-run partnership for the second wicket, laying a strong foundation for GT’s comfortable victory. Sherfane Rutherford provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 30 off 18 balls.

Earlier, RCB, after being put in to bat, struggled to gain momentum as Mohammed Siraj struck twice in the powerplay, reducing the hosts to a precarious position. Despite the early setbacks, RCB managed to post a total of 169 for eight, thanks to valuable contributions from their middle order.

With this emphatic win, Gujarat Titans secured their second victory in three matches, further strengthening their position in the tournament. RCB, on the other hand, will look to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.