IPL 2025: Capitals Eye Top 4, Sunrisers Fight for Pride

The high-octane action of the Indian Premier League 2025 rolls into the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 on Monday, May 5. With the business end of the tournament in full swing, this clash carries contrasting narratives for the two sides.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the season has been anything but ideal. With just three wins in 10 outings, the Pat Cummins-led side finds itself virtually out of the playoff race. A recent 38-run loss to Gujarat Titans only compounded their woes, highlighting ongoing struggles with both top-order batting and fast bowling. However, with the burden of qualification off their shoulders, the Orange Army could play party spoilers and aim to salvage pride with a spirited home performance.

Delhi Capitals, currently languishing at fifth on the points table with six wins in ten games, are still very much in contention for a playoff spot. However, inconsistency has plagued their second half, with four losses in their last six matches, including a narrow 14-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their most recent fixture. Axar Patel’s side knows the urgency of the moment and will need to put forth a commanding display to keep their playoff hopes alive.

SRH vs DC: Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides met, the Capitals cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win. This head-to-head history slightly favors SRH, who have won 13 of the 25 encounters, while DC have claimed 11 wins with one match tied. Monday’s clash is not just about points—it’s about momentum, redemption, and playoff dreams.

Pitch Watch: Run-Fest on the Cards?

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been a batters’ paradise this season. With an average scoring rate of 11.28 runs per over, high scores are expected once again. While the new ball might offer slight movement, batters have dominated, especially in the powerplay. Spinners, on the other hand, have had a tough time, conceding runs at over 10 per over. However, recent matches have shown hints of unpredictability, with bowlers extracting turn and bounce on certain occasions, making the surface tricky to judge. The captain winning the toss may likely opt to chase, considering the conditions.

Delhi Capitals’ veteran opener Faf du Plessis could prove to be the game-changer with the bat. With two fifties under his belt this season and a solid strike rate of 134.14, Faf has been a consistent performer and will look to lead the charge against SRH’s shaky bowling attack. With 165 runs in five innings, the South African will be key at the top.

With the ball, the spotlight will be on Kuldeep Yadav. The crafty chinaman bowler has picked up 12 wickets in his last 10 games and was the architect of Delhi’s win in their last encounter with SRH, bagging a superb 3/22. If he can repeat that performance, it could tilt the game in Delhi’s favor once again.

Weather Report

As per weather forecasts, conditions in Hyderabad are expected to be dry and warm with some cloud cover. The temperature will hover around 35.5°C with low humidity, making it a physically demanding match for players.

Probable XIs

In terms of team composition, both sides are expected to field full-strength squads with no injury concerns reported. SRH are likely to feature a playing XI that includes Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, with Pat Cummins leading the charge.

DC will once again rely on the experienced Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, and Axar Patel, alongside the lethal pace of Mitchell Starc and swing of Dushmantha Chameera.

With their backs against the wall, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to throw everything at the Capitals in a final push to stay mathematically alive. For Delhi, this is a must-win clash to climb into the top four. Expect fireworks, high stakes, and perhaps, a thriller to remember in Hyderabad.