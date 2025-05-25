IPL 2025: Titans Aim Top Finish as CSK Eye Emotional Dhoni Farewell

As the IPL 2025 league stage nears its conclusion, high-voltage action awaits at the Narendra Modi Stadium where Gujarat Titans lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Match 67. In what promises to be a spectacle of passion and performance, table-toppers Gujarat will aim to seal their dominance, while Chennai, out of playoff contention, fight for pride — and perhaps bid farewell to the iconic MS Dhoni on the field.

This clash marks the first meeting of the season between the two sides, adding to the anticipation. The head-to-head stands narrowly in GT’s favour at 4-3, but with legacies, momentum, and emotion all in play, past numbers may mean little come game time.

Titans Seek to Bounce Back Strong

Led by a composed Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat this season. With nine wins from 13 games, they sit confidently at the summit. Despite a hiccup in their last outing against Lucknow Super Giants, GT still hold a 76% chance of finishing in the top two, and a win on Sunday will virtually cement their place.

Gill, in sensational form, has been the lynchpin of Gujarat’s batting. With 636 runs in 13 innings at an average of 57.81, the Orange Cap contender is expected to lead from the front once again. Alongside him, pacer Prasidh Krishna, the joint-highest wicket-taker this season with 21 wickets, remains a key weapon in GT’s arsenal.

Chennai Look to End on a High

For Chennai Super Kings, the campaign may be over in terms of playoff hopes, but the motivation remains sky-high. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni, who could be donning the yellow jersey for the final time — a moment that will undoubtedly electrify the Ahmedabad crowd.

CSK will look to unleash their promising youth, including Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, while veterans like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bring their experience to the fore. The franchise may be out of the race, but expect them to play spoiler in GT’s path to glory.

Pitch and Conditions

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a batter's ally, with an average first innings score of 175. However, early assistance for pacers means new-ball bowlers will play a pivotal role. With clear skies expected, toss becomes crucial — teams chasing have traditionally held the edge here.

Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c/w), Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Players to Watch

Shubman Gill (GT): The captain and batting mainstay, Gill’s class and composure at the top have driven GT’s success story this season.

Prasidh Krishna (GT): With searing pace and deadly accuracy, Krishna will be GT’s go-to man with the ball.

MS Dhoni (CSK): Whether it’s the last hurrah or not, expect fireworks, fanfare, and a moment for the ages as ‘Thala’ walks out in yellow once again.

While Gujarat Titans look to wrap up their league campaign on a high and stay atop the standings, Chennai Super Kings will aim to script an emotional finale to their season. With both pride and playoff ambitions on the line, this Sunday showdown in Ahmedabad is not one to miss.