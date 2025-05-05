IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Suffer Collapse, Post Modest 133 Against SRH

In a tense encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), DC managed a modest 133/7 in their 20 overs, battling through a collapse with key contributions from Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs. Despite their efforts, it was a difficult day for DC, as SRH's bowlers dominated the proceedings.

Resilient Ashutosh and Stubbs Lead Fightback

DC’s innings started off poorly, losing quick wickets, but Ashutosh Sharma, with his gritty 41, provided some stability. The partnership between Ashutosh and Stubbs, who also contributed 41, was crucial in taking DC to a somewhat competitive total. Ashutosh’s aggressive strokeplay, including back-to-back boundaries off Harshal Patel, injected some much-needed momentum into their innings.

With just four overs remaining, the two set batsmen needed to push harder for a bigger score, and Ashutosh, in particular, responded with a huge six. However, DC’s hopes were dashed when Ashutosh was dismissed after a miscue off Eshan Malinga, finding Abhinav Manohar in the deep.

Disastrous Mix-ups and Run-outs

The game saw another disaster for DC when Vipraj Nigam was run out in a disastrous mix-up with Stubbs. The straight throw from Zeeshan Ansari to wicketkeeper Zeeshan Ansari completed the dismissal, highlighting the lack of communication and awareness between the two batters.

This run-out was part of a series of poor decisions, as DC’s batting line-up fell apart under pressure from the SRH bowlers. The inability to capitalize on partnerships ultimately cost DC a larger total, leaving them vulnerable to SRH’s powerful batting lineup.

SRH’s Clinical Bowling

On the bowling front, SRH dominated with precision and discipline. Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat were the standouts, exploiting the pitch's bounce to keep the DC batters on the back foot. Cummins took three key wickets, including two crucial dismissals — Axar Patel’s miscue and Abhisek Porel's edge — to put SRH firmly in control of the match.

The aggressive start from SRH was backed by outstanding catches from Ishan Kishan, who added another to his tally, bringing his total to four catches in the match. With the ball zipping around and the DC batters unable to get going, SRH’s bowlers had them under constant pressure, restricting DC to a mere 133.

Early Blows for DC: A Disaster with the Bat

DC's woes began from the very first ball of their innings, as Karun Nair was dismissed for a golden duck after an edge off Pat Cummins, caught by Kishan. The batting collapse continued throughout the innings, with the team struggling to build partnerships and finding themselves at 100/7 with just a handful of overs remaining.

With a challenging total to chase, SRH are poised to capitalize on DC's struggles. The focus will now shift to DC’s bowlers as they look to defend the modest total, but with SRH’s strong batting line-up, it will take a herculean effort to turn the tide in their favor.

As the match progresses, the pressure will mount on both teams. For now, SRH have the upper hand, and it will take a remarkable turnaround from DC to make a match of it.