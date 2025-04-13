IPL 2025: Jaiswal’s 75 Powers RR to 173 vs Error-Prone RCB

Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a batting masterclass with a sublime 75 off 46 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive total of 173 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial IPL 2025 encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The southpaw stood tall amidst a struggling RR batting order, capitalising on RCB's missed chances — notably two costly dropped catches — to anchor the innings and set up a potentially match-winning total.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that initially looked promising. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept things tight up front, conceding just 11 runs in his first two overs, while Josh Hazlewood troubled the top order with disciplined pace and bounce. However, Jaiswal’s poise at the crease disrupted RCB's plans, with boundaries flowing regularly off his bat, including a crisp ramp shot and a towering six over long-on.

Sanju Samson, meanwhile, endured a forgettable outing. The RR captain crawled to 15 off 19 before falling to Krunal Pandya, continuing his lean run of form. Riyan Parag chipped in with 30 off 22, but it was Dhruv Jurel who injected momentum in the death overs, smashing 35 off just 23 balls. Notably, Jurel was handed a lifeline after Virat Kohli grassed a regulation catch at long-off — a moment that may well haunt the visitors later in the contest.

RCB’s fielding left much to be desired, with both Kohli and Yash Dayal putting down regulation chances. The lapses proved costly, as Jurel and Jaiswal combined to punish the Bengaluru side, taking Rajasthan past the 170-mark. A solid finish to the innings was denied by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s precise final over, where he removed Shimron Hetmyer and ensured RR couldn’t reach the 180-plus total they seemed to be targeting.

Jaiswal, whose form had seen patches of inconsistency earlier in the season, found his rhythm at the perfect time for RR. His 75-run knock — the highest by any RR batter in IPL 2025 so far — was laced with elegance and intent, providing the Royals a solid platform.

RCB now face a chase of 174 under lights in Jaipur, with the green-clad visitors hoping to reverse their fortunes in a fixture that has traditionally tilted in RR’s favour — the Royals having won four of their last eleven encounters against Bengaluru since 2020.

Adding a layer of intrigue to the evening is Virat Kohli’s hunt for history. The RCB stalwart is just one fifty-plus score away from equaling David Warner’s record of 66 in the IPL. All eyes will be on him as he looks to make amends with the bat for the dropped catch in the field.

With recycled kits, high stakes, and a tight contest brewing, this IPL clash between RR and RCB promises to be a thriller — one where every dropped catch and boundary could tip the scales.