IPL 2025 : KKR Falters After Strong Start, Manages 174/8 Against RCB

The much-anticipated opening clash of IPL 2025 saw defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at a packed Eden Gardens on Saturday. The match began with high hopes for KKR, but a sensational comeback by RCB’s bowlers meant the hosts could only manage 174/8 in 20 overs, despite a blistering start.

Rahane and Narine Lead the Charge

KKR looked unstoppable early on, riding on a 103-run partnership between skipper Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 31 balls) and the explosive Sunil Narine (44 off 26 balls). Their counterattack began after a sluggish start, where they were reduced to 9/1 in 3 overs. Rahane, leading from the front, smashed boundaries at will, including a massive six to bring up his fifty in just 25 balls. Narine, too, was in his element, dispatching RCB’s bowlers to the ropes with flair.

By the 10th over, KKR had raced to 107/1, and a mammoth 200+ total seemed inevitable. However, RCB’s bowlers had other plans.

Krunal and Hazlewood Script RCB’s Comeback

Just when KKR looked set for a gigantic score, Krunal Pandya (3/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/22) turned the tide. Krunal, proving his worth as a big-match player, dismissed Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh in quick succession, triggering a dramatic collapse.

Hazlewood followed suit, executing a masterful death-over spell, which included dismissing Harshit Rana and conceding just 10 runs in a crucial final over. Yash Dayal (1/25) also bowled a gem of a 19th over, allowing only three runs in five balls while taking a vital wicket.

From a position of dominance at 107/1 in 9.5 overs, KKR lost their way, managing only 67 runs in the last 10.1 overs—a stark contrast to their explosive start.

Russell and Rinku Falter as KKR Lose Steam

With wickets tumbling, all eyes were on Andre Russell, but the big-hitting Jamaican couldn’t deliver, falling to Suyash Sharma (1/47). His dismissal further dented KKR’s hopes of a strong finish. Even young Angkrish Raghuvanshi (quick 14 off 8 balls), who briefly revived the innings with a six and two classy boundaries, couldn’t sustain the momentum.

RCB’s Bold Bowling Calls Pay Off

Before the match, RCB’s spin attack was seen as a potential weak link. However, they proved the critics wrong, with Krunal and Suyash stepping up in style. The team’s tactical moves also drew attention, with Devdutt Padikkal being brought in as the first-ever Impact Player of IPL 2025, replacing Suyash Sharma.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who won the toss and opted to bowl, must be thrilled with how his bowlers responded, especially in the death overs. The absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a talking point before the match, but the Bengaluru outfit covered well for the veteran pacer.

Kohli Honored in Opening Ceremony

Ahead of the match, IPL legend Virat Kohli was felicitated during a grand opening ceremony, receiving a thunderous ovation from the crowd. Though he isn’t leading RCB this season, his presence continues to inspire the team.

What’s Next?

With 174/8 on the board, KKR’s bowlers now have the task of defending a total that looked much bigger at one stage. The defending champions need early breakthroughs to put pressure on RCB’s strong batting lineup. Can RCB chase it down and start IPL 2025 on a high, or will KKR’s bowlers make up for their batters' collapse?

The chase promises to be a thriller! Stay tuned.