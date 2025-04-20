IPL 2025: Krunal, Suyash Spin a Web as PBKS Crawl to 157/6 vs RCB

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a modest total of 157/6 at the end of 20 overs. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma were the standout performers with the ball, as PBKS failed to capitalize on a promising start despite the batting-friendly conditions on offer.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first, citing clarity in chasing and confidence in reading the surface. His decision was vindicated by a clinical bowling effort, particularly during the middle and death overs.

Strong Start, Weak Finish

Punjab Kings got off to a flying start, with openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya adding 42 runs inside the first 4.2 overs. Prabhsimran smashed a quickfire 33 off 17 deliveries before falling to Krunal Pandya, who delivered a pivotal breakthrough. Priyansh Arya followed soon after, scoring 22 off 15 balls before top-edging a pull and handing Krunal his second wicket.

Despite the early aggression, PBKS’ innings faltered once RCB introduced their spinners. Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis were both undone by the guile of young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma. Sharma's clever variations left the PBKS middle order in tatters, as he removed Inglis for 29 (17) and Stoinis for a mere 1 (2) in the same over, sending shockwaves through the PBKS camp.

Middle Overs Mastery

Romario Shepherd and Krunal Pandya further tightened the screws, with the former claiming the prized scalp of PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer for just 6. A stunning catch by Pandya capped off a sharp spell from Shepherd, underlining RCB's dominance.

A brilliant piece of fielding from Virat Kohli led to a crucial run-out of Nehal Wadhera, further denting PBKS’ innings. Kohli's direct hit and fiery send-off added to RCB’s momentum in the field.

From 42/1 in the fifth over, Punjab stumbled to 119/6 by the 15th, with only tail-enders left to bat. Despite Marco Jansen’s attempt to salvage the innings, PBKS couldn’t shift gears in the death overs.

Tidy Death Bowling Seals the Deal

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled with trademark discipline, finishing with impressive figures of 4-0-26-0, stifling PBKS’ death-over charge. Josh Hazlewood was equally effective, conceding just 6 runs in the 18th over, ensuring that PBKS never reached lift-off in the final stretch. Jansen managed to hit a six off the last ball, but it was too little, too late.

Shashank Singh's 31 off 33 balls failed to provide the late push PBKS desperately needed, with a sluggish strike rate hurting the team’s momentum. Ultimately, Punjab Kings were left with a below-par total on a pitch that had produced over 400 runs in the previous fixture.

Pitch and Conditions

The match was played on pitch number three, with dimensions favouring batsmen—63 meters on one side and 76 down the ground. Despite visible cracks, the surface held together well with enough grass to assist stroke-making. However, RCB’s bowling strategy effectively neutralized any advantage the batters might have hoped for.

Captains’ Take at Toss

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer admitted he too would have preferred to bowl first but emphasized adapting to the conditions. Patidar, in contrast, showed confidence in chasing and backed his bowlers to exploit the surface, a decision that ultimately proved decisive.

What’s Next

With RCB gaining the upper hand at the halfway stage, all eyes will be on their formidable top order—Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar—to chase down the target and secure crucial points in the league table. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, will hope for early breakthroughs to make a match out of it.

RCB’s bowling performance today was a statement—a mix of youthful exuberance, veteran control, and electric fielding that could prove critical in their campaign going forward.