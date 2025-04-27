IPL 2025: Mumbai’s All-Round Power Crushes LSG by 54 Runs

In an exhilarating IPL 2025 encounter, Mumbai Indians (MI) cruised to a resounding 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, showcasing a dominant performance reminiscent of their 2015 title-winning run. With MI posting a challenging 215/7 in their allotted 20 overs, Lucknow’s chase crumbled under pressure, finishing at 161 all out.

Advertisment

Bumrah’s Brilliance, Rickelton and Yadav Shine

The highlight of the day was Jasprit Bumrah's stellar return to form, as the MI pacer delivered a jaw-dropping triple strike in a single over, dismantling LSG's chase. Bumrah's spell saw the back of David Miller (24), Abdul Samad (2), and Avesh Khan (0), leaving Lucknow gasping for breath. His performance marked a spectacular reminder of why he is one of the best in the world.

Earlier, MI set a formidable total, riding on blistering knocks from Ryan Rickelton (58 off 32 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (54 off 28 balls). Their aggressive partnerships, combined with late flurries from Nama Dhir (25*) and Corbin Bosch (20), helped MI reach a daunting total despite early wickets. MI lost their captain Rohit Sharma early but Rickelton and Yadav ensured they stayed on track, taking the game away from Lucknow.

LSG's Struggle: Bumrah and Boult Shine

LSG’s chase was marred by early setbacks, as they lost key wickets at regular intervals. The biggest blow came when Bumrah’s devastating over crushed any hopes of a recovery. Trent Boult’s support with three wickets further solidified MI’s dominance. Mitchell Marsh (34) and Ayush Badoni (35) fought valiantly but were left to fight a losing battle as LSG’s top order crumbled under pressure.

The breakthrough moments were punctuated by Will Jacks’ timely wicket-taking, including the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran (27), and Boult's crucial strike to remove Ayush Badoni. Despite some fireworks from Marsh, who was dealing in boundaries, MI’s bowlers were relentless, never letting Lucknow gain any momentum.

MI’s Bowling Depth Prevails

Bumrah’s four-wicket haul highlighted MI’s well-rounded bowling attack, complemented by Boult’s incisive pace and Jacks’ wickets. The bowlers kept the LSG batters under pressure throughout, leaving the opposition to chase a mountain too steep to scale.

With this victory, MI registered their fifth consecutive win, climbing to 12 points after 9 games. Their total dominance in this match reflected the cohesive strength of their batting and bowling units, a performance that sets the tone for their IPL 2025 campaign.

As MI continues their unbeaten streak, they will look to extend their dominance in the tournament, while Lucknow Super Giants will have to regroup after this crushing defeat.