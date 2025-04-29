IPL 2025: Narine’s Magic Leads KKR to Stunning 14-Run Win Over DC

In a thrilling contest at the IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a sensational 14-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC), thanks to a match-turning performance from the ever-reliable Sunil Narine. The victory, which kept KKR's playoff hopes alive, came after a remarkable comeback in which they defended a challenging total of 205.

Advertisment

Chasing 205, DC appeared to be cruising at 136/3 after 13.1 overs, with well-set batters Faf du Plessis (62) and Axar Patel (43) in control. However, the tables turned dramatically when Narine unleashed his magic with the ball. The West Indian spinner claimed three crucial wickets in quick succession, rattling the DC chase and shifting momentum in KKR's favour.

Earlier in the game, KKR posted a competitive 204/9, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scoring with a vital 44. The Knight Riders' total was a testament to their resilience, setting the stage for a tense finish.

Narine, not only the star with the ball, contributed with the bat as well, scoring 27 runs. He also produced a brilliant direct-hit run-out to dismiss KL Rahul, further showcasing his all-round prowess. His remarkable leadership as stand-in captain added another layer to KKR's victory.

The win marked KKR's first in four games and propelled them back into the playoff race. For DC, the defeat was a blow to their aspirations of moving to the top of the table, as they missed out on a crucial opportunity.

In a game that swung back and forth, Sunil Narine's brilliance was the defining factor, securing a memorable victory for KKR and leaving DC to reflect on missed opportunities. The match will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the standout moments of IPL 2025.