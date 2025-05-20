IPL 2025: New Chandigarh, Ahmedabad to Host Playoffs and Final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday officially announced the revised schedule for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs, setting the stage for the final leg of the tournament after an intense league phase comprising 70 high-octane matches.

As the race for the title tightens, all eyes now turn to New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad — the newly designated venues for the season’s most crucial fixtures, replacing the earlier hosts Hyderabad and Kolkata. The changes were made by the IPL Governing Council considering prevailing weather conditions and logistical factors following the week-long suspension of the tournament.

The Playoffs will kick off with Qualifier 1 at the newly built PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday, May 29, featuring the top two teams from the league stage. The venue will also host the Eliminator on Friday, May 30, where the third and fourth-placed teams will face off in a knockout battle.

The action will then shift to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium — the world’s largest cricket stadium — which will play host to the Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. This match will see the loser of Qualifier 1 take on the winner of the Eliminator for a coveted place in the final.

The grand IPL 2025 Final will also be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3, concluding what has been the 18th season of pulsating cricketing drama.

In another key update, Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated from Bengaluru to Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium due to unfavorable weather forecasts in the Karnataka capital.

Additionally, to accommodate any unforeseen delays and ensure full matches in the business end of the league, the BCCI has announced an additional one hour buffer in playing conditions for all remaining league matches, effective Tuesday, May 20.

With the playoffs looming and venues confirmed, the excitement surrounding IPL 2025 has reached fever pitch as teams and fans gear up for a thrilling finale.