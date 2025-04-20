IPL 2025: RCB’s All-Round Brilliance Crushes PBKS by 7 Wickets

A commanding all-round performance saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) register a convincing seven-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 clash on Sunday. While Virat Kohli (73* off 54) and Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 35) starred with the bat, the foundation for the win was laid by a clinical bowling display led by Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma.

Chasing a modest target of 158, RCB rode on a 103-run opening partnership between Kohli and Padikkal, which all but sealed the outcome. Kohli anchored the chase with composure and class, notching up his half-century in 43 balls before finishing unbeaten. Padikkal, equally fluent, brought up his 10th IPL fifty in just 30 deliveries, peppering his innings with elegant boundaries and a towering six.

Despite a brief hiccup with the wickets of Rajat Patidar (12) and Padikkal falling in quick succession, RCB comfortably crossed the finish line with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, RCB captain Rajat Patidar opted to bowl first, a decision that paid rich dividends. PBKS got off to a fiery start with Prabhsimran Singh (33 off 17) and Priyansh Arya (22 off 15) adding 42 runs within the first five overs. However, Krunal Pandya (2/25) turned the tide, removing both openers and stalling the momentum.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (2/26) dismantled the middle order with guile and control, dismissing Josh Inglis (29) and Marcus Stoinis (1) in the same over. Romario Shepherd chipped in with the crucial wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer (6), while a brilliant run-out orchestrated by Virat Kohli removed Nehal Wadhera, showcasing RCB’s sharpness in the field.

PBKS, who looked set for a competitive total at 42/1, lost their way in the middle overs and limped to 157/6 in 20 overs. Shashank Singh's laboured 31 off 33 balls only added to their woes as the visitors failed to capitalise on a batting-friendly surface that had produced over 400 runs in the previous match at the venue.

RCB’s bowlers executed their plans to perfection at the death. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was miserly as ever (4-0-26-0), and Josh Hazlewood conceded just six runs in the 18th over, ensuring PBKS couldn’t break free. Marco Jansen's late six off the final ball proved inconsequential in the end.

With this win, RCB not only boosted their net run rate but also sent a strong statement of intent to the rest of the league. Kohli’s form, Padikkal’s aggression, and the bowling unit’s discipline were all standout takeaways for the Bengaluru outfit.