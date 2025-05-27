IPL 2025: RCB’s Last Dance for Top 2 – Will LSG Drop the Mic?

As the league stage of IPL 2025 reaches its final crescendo, all eyes will be on the 70th match of the season—Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)—at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Stakes couldn’t be higher: a win for RCB seals them a spot in the top two, while hosts LSG will be playing for pride, looking to finish on a high in front of home fans.

RCB's Road to Redemption: One Step Away from Qualifier 1

RCB, currently third on the table with 8 wins from 13 matches, don’t need a calculator or a net-run-rate miracle. A win on Tuesday will take them to 19 points, ensuring a top-two finish and a shot at the IPL final through Qualifier 1—a massive advantage.

However, the loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing broke their four-match winning streak and served a timely reminder: nothing is guaranteed in this IPL. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, still recovering from a niggle, might again feature as an Impact Player, while the absence of middle-order power-hitter Tim David—sidelined with a hamstring injury—leaves a void. The silver lining? Aussie speedster Josh Hazlewood returns, fresh and firing after shoulder rehab, ready to lead RCB's charge with the ball.

LSG's Spoiler Script

Don’t count LSG out just yet. They might be seventh on the table (6 wins, 7 losses) and out of playoff contention, but they have form and firepower. Their shock win over Gujarat Titans—powered by a blistering century from Mitchell Marsh—kickstarted a trend of eliminated teams toppling playoff hopefuls.

Nicholas Pooran has rediscovered his destructive touch, while Kiwi pacer Will O'Rourke has impressed with 4 wickets in 2 games. The big boost for LSG? The return of young spinner Digvesh Rathi from suspension. However, questions linger over the availability of opener Aiden Markram, possibly heading home for WTC final prep. Could Matthew Breetzke or even Rishabh Pant step up the order?

Pant, who’s endured a forgettable season statistically, offered a flash of his old brilliance in the last game. With the pressure off, a liberated Pant could be the X-factor.

Pitch & Weather: A Battle of Heat, Humidity, and High Scores

The pitch in Lucknow will be a mix of red and black soil, promising balance but with enough life for strokeplay. Expect the captain winning the toss to chase, as has been the norm at this venue. Weather? Searing temperatures crossing 36°C, coupled with draining humidity—conditions that will test even the fittest squads.

Players to Watch: Hazlewood’s Heat vs Pant’s Panache

Hazlewood’s ability to hit hard lengths and nail yorkers makes him RCB’s trump card. He’ll be tasked with dismantling LSG’s in-form overseas duo: Marsh in the powerplay, and Pooran in the middle overs.

Pooran, by the way, leads the charts for most sixes against spin this season (25)—an ominous stat for RCB. Will they risk Krunal Pandya, knowing Pooran has carted him for 25 off 15 balls in the past without losing his wicket?

Talking Points

Virat Kohli is just 24 runs away from becoming the first player to cross 9000 runs for a single franchise (RCB) across IPL and CLT20.

If RCB win, they’ll be the first team in IPL history to win all seven away games in a single season.

LSG could throw in wildcards from their bench—Aryan Juyal, Hangargekar, or Kulkarni—to test RCB’s adaptability.

Probable XIs:

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

LSG: Matthew Breetzke/Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Will O’Rourke, Akash Singh

With both pride and playoff fate on the line, Tuesday's showdown promises fireworks. Will RCB book their ticket to Qualifier 1, or will LSG script one final twist in IPL 2025’s league stage thriller?