IPL 2025: Struggling Sunrisers Take on Confident Gujarat in Hyderabad

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With the tournament now in full swing, the battle for supremacy intensifies as 74 matches unfold across 13 cities over the next two months. Hyderabad will also host two key knockout matches—Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21, respectively—while Kolkata will stage Qualifier 2 on May 23 and the grand finale on May 25.

Gujarat Titans Aim to Build on Momentum

Gujarat Titans currently occupy the fourth spot in the points table, having secured two wins from their three outings. They come into this fixture riding high on confidence following a convincing six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the team will have to contend with the absence of pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons, marking a significant setback for the Titans.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Seek a Turnaround

In stark contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings, managing only one victory in four matches. After an impressive start to the season, the team has suffered three consecutive defeats and will be eager to leverage the home advantage to stage a comeback. With their batting and bowling units yet to find consistent rhythm, this fixture presents a crucial opportunity to revive their campaign.

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

H Klaasen (wk), Ishan Kishan, TM Head, A Verma, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, PHKD Mendis, Pat Cummins (C), Zeeshan Ansari, M Shami, HV Patel

Bench: A Taide, A Manohar, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, A Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, RD Chahar, Eshan Malinga, Wiaan Mulder

Gujarat Titans

Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, R Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Bench: Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, MK Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Karim Janat, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, J Yadav, G Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, K Khejroliya

Pitch and Conditions

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known for its batting-friendly surface, offering plenty of runs for the batters. Given the track record at this venue, both teams are likely to prefer chasing, as dew could play a role in the second innings.

With Gujarat Titans looking to solidify their position and Sunrisers Hyderabad desperate for a resurgence, this encounter promises to be a gripping contest in the IPL 2025 season.