LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Updates For Eliminator of IPL 2023

LSG vs MI in Eliminator: The fate of the two teams in the IPL 2023 hangs in the balance as they face a crucial all-or-nothing contest. A win in this match would grant them another opportunity to reach the final and claim the coveted IPL trophy. However, a loss would leave them with nothing but regret and dashed hopes, returning home empty-handed after a long and arduous journey through the league. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who secured their spot in the IPL 2023 Eliminator by the narrowest of margins, and the Mumbai Indians (MI), who anxiously awaited their fate until the final over of the league, cannot afford to bask in their success. The elimination battle has arrived sooner than anticipated.
LSG emerged from a fierce battle against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), narrowly winning by a solitary run as they fended off a late onslaught by Rinku Singh. While they rejoice in their victory, their bowling unit now faces another daunting challenge against the formidable MI batting lineup.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians showcased their batting prowess once again, securing a convincing victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad. Their fate was sealed when Shubman Gill's exceptional performance dismantled the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), clearing the path for MI to claim a spot in the top four. Both teams have reached this stage through different paths, but there is no time for celebration.
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Date & Time: Wednesday, May 24, 7:30 PM IST
Telecast & Streaming Details: Star Sports Network and JioCinema
Lucknow Super Giants have maintained an impeccable 3-0 head-to-head record against the Mumbai Indians in their encounters in the IPL. LSG joined the league just last year and played two matches against MI then, followed by another match this year. Interestingly, despite the first two games taking place in Mumbai, the Mumbai Indians were unable to secure a victory in any of the three matches. Adding to the intrigue, this upcoming match will mark the first time these teams clash in the Playoffs.
The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is getting slower with each passing game. Spinners are expected to get a lot of support from the surface while the batters might take some time to settle down. Anything above 165 will be a good score and batting first will be ideal.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Captain: Cameroon Green
Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, De cock
Bowler: Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Ravi Bishnoi
All Rounder: Tim David, Krunal Pandya
The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai boasts a well-balanced playing surface. Throughout this season, six teams have achieved totals exceeding 170, indicating favorable conditions for batsmen. The average first-inning score in this venue stands at 163, suggesting that the pitch is conducive to high-scoring encounters. However, it is worth noting that teams batting first have enjoyed more success than those chasing a target. Given the pressure of the game, the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first.
Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Duan Jansen, Hrithik Shokeen, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff
Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Swapnil Singh, Karun Nair, Daniel Sams, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad