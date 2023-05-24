LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Updates For Eliminator of IPL 2023

LSG vs MI in Eliminator: The fate of the two teams in the IPL 2023 hangs in the balance as they face a crucial all-or-nothing contest. A win in this match would grant them another opportunity to reach the final and claim the coveted IPL trophy. However, a loss would leave them with nothing but regret and dashed hopes, returning home empty-handed after a long and arduous journey through the league. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who secured their spot in the IPL 2023 Eliminator by the narrowest of margins, and the Mumbai Indians (MI), who anxiously awaited their fate until the final over of the league, cannot afford to bask in their success. The elimination battle has arrived sooner than anticipated.

LSG emerged from a fierce battle against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), narrowly winning by a solitary run as they fended off a late onslaught by Rinku Singh. While they rejoice in their victory, their bowling unit now faces another daunting challenge against the formidable MI batting lineup.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians showcased their batting prowess once again, securing a convincing victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad. Their fate was sealed when Shubman Gill's exceptional performance dismantled the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), clearing the path for MI to claim a spot in the top four. Both teams have reached this stage through different paths, but there is no time for celebration.