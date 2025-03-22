Kohli Leads From the Front as RCB Mauls KKR in IPL 2025 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a commanding start to their IPL 2025 campaign with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt orchestrated RCB's dominant chase, stitching together a blistering 95-run opening stand in just 8.3 overs. Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls, striking four boundaries and three sixes, while Salt dazzled with a 31-ball 56, laced with nine fours and two sixes. Their aggressive approach ensured RCB comfortably chased down KKR’s target of 175, reaching 177/3 in just 16.2 overs.

Rahane’s Knock in Vain as KKR Falters

Earlier, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field first. KKR got off to a shaky start as Quinton de Kock fell for just four runs in the opening over, dismissed by right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood. However, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine counterattacked, bringing up KKR’s fifty inside the powerplay.

Rahane reached his half-century in the ninth over, scoring 56 off 32 balls with six fours and four sixes. He and Narine (44 off 26) built a crucial 100-run partnership before RCB struck back. Rasikh Salam removed Narine in the 10th over, while Rahane departed soon after in the 11th, triggering a middle-order collapse.

KKR’s innings lost momentum as wickets tumbled in quick succession. Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer managed only six runs before falling to Krunal Pandya in the 13th over. Rinku Singh departed cheaply in the 15th over, also dismissed by Krunal, while all-rounder Andre Russell perished in the 16th over, falling to Suyash Sharma.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi contributed a valuable 30 off 22 balls, but his dismissal in the 19th over further dented KKR’s hopes of a strong finish. Harshit Rana was the final wicket to fall, as KKR ended their innings at 174/8.

RCB’s Bowlers Set the Stage

Krunal Pandya led RCB’s bowling attack with figures of 3/29 in his four-over spell, while Josh Hazlewood (2/22) provided crucial early breakthroughs. Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Suyash Sharma chipped in with a wicket each, restricting KKR to a below-par total.

RCB's Commanding Chase

Chasing 175, RCB’s openers launched a relentless assault on KKR’s bowlers. Salt’s explosive knock set the tone, while Kohli anchored the chase with his composed yet aggressive innings. Rajat Patidar contributed a fluent 34, ensuring RCB cruised to victory with 22 balls to spare.

With this emphatic win, RCB has laid down an early marker in the tournament, while KKR will need to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.