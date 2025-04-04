LSG vs MI: Can Rohit Break His Slump Against a Dominant Lucknow?

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 progresses, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in a crucial encounter at Lucknow, with both teams grappling with batting concerns. Despite holding a dominant 5-1 head-to-head record against the five-time champions, LSG find themselves searching for stability in their top order. MI, on the other hand, look to build momentum after a mixed start to their campaign.

Struggles at the Crease: Pant and Rohit Under Scrutiny

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have delivered impactful innings for LSG, but the same cannot be said for skipper Rishabh Pant. With just 17 runs in three innings, the wicketkeeper-batter has yet to hit his stride. Ayush Badoni, a retained asset, has managed only 51 runs, while Aiden Markram’s sluggish start has compounded LSG’s woes, especially in the wake of injuries to key pacers Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan. However, a positive development for LSG is Akash Deep’s return to full fitness, making him available for selection.

MI began their season with consecutive losses but bounced back convincingly against Kolkata Knight Riders. Their bowling attack, despite missing Jasprit Bumrah, has been among the most effective this season, ranking second in terms of wickets taken, average, and economy rate. However, their batting remains a concern. While Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form and Ryan Rickelton’s blistering half-century against KKR provide optimism, former captain Rohit Sharma’s form—just 21 runs in three innings—raises questions about MI’s top order.

Team News and Possible Playing XIs

Akash Deep’s availability bolsters LSG’s pace attack, and he is likely to replace Avesh Khan, who has conceded 75 runs in seven overs with only one wicket to his name.

LSG probable XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth.

For MI, the big selection question revolves around whether they will deploy an additional spinner in Mujeeb Ur Rahman on what is expected to be a spin-friendly surface. The only match Mujeeb played this season saw him concede 28 runs in two overs on a black-soil pitch in Ahmedabad. If he is included, it could come at the expense of Will Jacks.

MI probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Key Players in Focus: Bishnoi and MI’s Spin Unit

Ravi Bishnoi remains LSG’s highest wicket-taker since their inception in 2022 and was retained for INR 11 crore. However, his form has been a concern this season, leaking runs at an economy of 12.54 while picking up just three wickets in 11 overs. His middle-over spells have been particularly expensive, conceding at 12.25 per over—significantly higher than Ravindra Jadeja’s 8.32, the next highest for bowlers who have delivered as many overs in that phase. LSG will be desperate for their lead spinner to rediscover his rhythm before the season slips away.

Meanwhile, MI’s spin department has shown promise, with Mitchell Santner (left-arm orthodox), Vignesh Puthur (left-arm wristspin), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Will Jacks (offspinners) offering variety. The team boasts the second-best economy rate (8.12) and third-best bowling average (27.28) among all spin units this season. If the Lucknow pitch aids turn, LSG’s batters could face a stern test against MI’s well-rounded attack.

Pitch and Conditions: LSG Opt for Spin-Friendly Surface

Home advantage has been a contentious issue this IPL, and LSG are set to switch from the red-soil pitch used against Punjab Kings to a black-soil surface, which is expected to favor spinners. However, this move could backfire, given MI’s well-equipped spin attack.

The match, scheduled for a 7:30 PM start, will be played in humid conditions, with daytime temperatures in Lucknow expected to hit 38°C before cooling down significantly by game time. No rain is forecast.

Stat Attack: Numbers to Watch

Since 2017, 15 batters have amassed at least 2500 IPL runs. Among them, Rohit Sharma has the lowest strike rate (130.09), while his MI teammate Suryakumar Yadav ranks third-best at 147.98.

Nicholas Pooran has dominated T20 six-hitting charts since early 2024, smashing 202 sixes—far ahead of Heinrich Klaasen, who sits second with 121.

Since 2022, Lucknow has been the second-most spin-friendly venue in the IPL, with an economy rate of 7.44 and a bowling average of 26.07, only behind Mullanpur.

Final Word

As LSG look to maintain their stranglehold over MI, both teams will be desperate for their star batters to step up. Rohit Sharma’s lean patch and Rishabh Pant’s struggles make this contest a litmus test for two of India’s biggest names. Meanwhile, with spin expected to play a decisive role, the battle between Bishnoi and MI’s well-oiled bowling attack could determine the outcome of this high-stakes clash in Lucknow.