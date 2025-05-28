PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 LIVE UPDATES: Who Books a Spot in the IPL Final?

📍 New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh
📅 May 29, 2025 (Thursday)
⏰ Match starts at 7:30 PM IST
🏆 A Final Ticket Awaits…
As the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) reaches its business end, the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s time for Qualifier 1, where Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in what promises to be a high-octane battle at the electric New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur—PBKS’s home ground this season.
With a spot in the IPL 2025 Final up for grabs, both sides will throw everything on the line. For PBKS, led by the composed Shreyas Iyer, this could be a golden chance to return to the IPL final after 11 long years. RCB, on the other hand, are riding the wave of belief and brilliance, with the likes of Jitesh Sharma turning underdog stories into match-winning realities.
⚔️ Head-to-Head: PBKS vs RCB
Total Matches Played: 33
Punjab Kings Wins: 17
RCB Wins: 16
The rivalry stands neck-and-neck, making tonight’s encounter even more thrilling.
🏟️ Venue Insight: Mullanpur Magic?
The New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur has been a fortress for PBKS this season. With the crowd behind them and familiar conditions to exploit, the home advantage could be crucial in swinging momentum their way.
May 28, 2025 23:36 IST
The Bigger Picture
A win here sends the victor straight to the IPL 2025 Final. The loser isn’t done yet—they get a second chance in Qualifier 2. Still, the pressure to seal the deal tonight will weigh heavily. Will Mullanpur witness a roar from PBKS or a redemption arc from RCB?
May 28, 2025 23:36 IST
Pitch & Conditions
Mullanpur’s wicket has flipped mid-season. From 200+ totals in early matches to sub-160 scores and collapses. The weather should be clear, around 30°C—ideal for an uninterrupted, high-voltage playoff night.
May 28, 2025 23:35 IST
Key Stats to Know
Iyer’s SR of 171.90 is second-best this season (min. 500 runs), only behind Pooran.
Hazlewood has dismissed Iyer 3 times in 19 balls (9 runs conceded).
Bhuvneshwar has removed Iyer 3 times in IPL; economy: 5.4 vs him.
Arshdeep has dismissed Salt 4 times in 32 balls, conceding just 25.
Chahal dominates Mayank Agarwal: 6 dismissals for 72 runs.
May 28, 2025 23:35 IST
Playing XIs: Who’s In, Who’s Out
PBKS (Probable): Arya, Prabhsimran, Inglis (wk), Iyer (c), Wadhera, Shashank, Stoinis, Omarzai, Jamieson, Brar, Arshdeep, Chahal
RCB (Probable): Kohli, Salt, Mayank, Patidar (c), Jitesh (wk), Krunal, Livingstone, Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar, Yash Dayal, Hazlewood
May 28, 2025 23:34 IST
Form Check: Momentum Builders
PBKS: WLWWW
RCB: WLWWW
Both sides are peaking at the right time—three wins in their last three games. The momentum battle could decide who secures the final berth.
May 28, 2025 23:33 IST
In the Spotlight: Iyer vs Kohli
Kohli leads the IPL run-charts with 608 runs; Shreyas Iyer has 514. Kohli’s improved intent and big knock at this venue earlier may give him the edge. Bonus subplot? The cheeky celebration incident between Kohli and Iyer in their last face-off.
May 28, 2025 23:33 IST
It’s a Home Game… Sort Of
Though PBKS play at their adopted home ground in Mullanpur, RCB have beaten them here once already this season. The venue has been a mixed bag—early high scores, followed by low totals recently. Expect a tactical battle depending on pitch behavior.
May 28, 2025 23:32 IST
Injury Watch: Return & Absences
Yuzvendra Chahal returns for PBKS after a wrist injury. Josh Hazlewood is back for RCB post-shoulder rehab. But both sides miss key players: PBKS’s Marco Jansen has left for WTC final preparations; RCB’s Tim David is out with a hamstring injury.
May 28, 2025 23:32 IST
A Tale of Two Rebuilds
PBKS' rise this season has been driven by uncapped Indian stars and smart leadership from Shreyas Iyer. Meanwhile, RCB have shed their superstar-heavy legacy, with captain Rajat Patidar and vice-captain Jitesh Sharma bringing fresh energy. This clash is as much about the present as it is about legacy.
May 28, 2025 23:31 IST
The Wait for Glory Continues…
PBKS and RCB—two iconic IPL teams, still in search of their maiden title—lock horns in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur. For Punjab, this marks their first playoff appearance since 2014, when they also topped the league stage before falling short in the final. RCB, meanwhile, last reached the top two in 2016, only to lose the title to SRH.