Romario Shepherd Blasts 14-Ball Fifty as RCB Smash 213/5 Against CSK

Romario Shepherd lit up the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday night with an astonishing 14-ball half-century—the second-fastest in IPL history—powering Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a mammoth 213/5 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Coming in when RCB’s innings was teetering after a middle-order collapse, Shepherd turned the tide in spectacular fashion. He hammered Khaleel Ahmed for 33 runs in a single over, including four sixes and two fours, showcasing sheer brute force and fearless intent.

His whirlwind knock of 53 off just 14 deliveries* featured an explosive sequence of 6, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4—a power-hitting masterclass that saw the Bengaluru crowd erupt in delirium.

RCB, having won the toss and opted to bat, rode on three standout performances:

Virat Kohli was vintage at his best, scoring 62 off 33 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes.

Jacob Bethell , playing only his second IPL match, impressed with a fluent 55 off 33 balls , reaching his maiden IPL fifty in style with a reverse-swept four.

And then came the Shepherd storm, which turned a competitive score into a potentially match-winning total. FATEST FIFTY for any batter in RCB colours! 🙇‍♂️



FATEST FIFTY for any batter in RCB colours! 🙇‍♂️

Second fastest fifty in the history of the IPL. 🫡

— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2025

Pathirana Strikes, But RCB Recover

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of CSK bowlers, pegging back RCB with three crucial wickets—those of Devdutt Padikkal (17), Rajat Patidar (11), and Jacob Bethell. His fiery spell, combined with economic overs from Noor Ahmad and Sam Curran, briefly brought CSK back into the game.

However, all their good work was undone in the death overs as Shepherd unleashed absolute carnage, particularly against Khaleel Ahmed who ended with forgettable figures after being dismantled mercilessly.

Early Momentum With RCB

RCB started strongly with Bethell and Kohli putting together a dynamic partnership. Kohli reached his half-century in 29 balls, treating the fans to some classic inside-out cover drives and a glorious six off Jadeja. Bethell, on the other hand, looked equally confident, tearing into Khaleel with three consecutive boundaries.

Even as wickets tumbled in the middle overs, Shepherd’s late blitz ensured RCB went well past the 200-mark—often considered a psychological barrier in T20s.

Toss and Conditions

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing a tacky surface under covers but a belief that the pitch would settle down later. “We’re looking to make the most of the remaining games and try out combinations for next season,” said Dhoni, indicating a slightly experimental approach from the five-time champions.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, standing in as captain, said he would’ve opted to field too but remained confident in posting a challenging total—and his team certainly delivered on that front.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Impact Subs:

CSK: Shivam Dube, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

RCB: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

With 214 on the board, RCB now look to defend their total and seal a Top-2 finish, while CSK need something extraordinary to chase and spoil their playoff surge.

Will the Shepherd storm prove too much for CSK? The chase promises fireworks. Stay tuned.