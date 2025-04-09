Who is Priyansh Arya, Punjab Kings' Power-Hitter Who Stormed Into IPL History

In a tournament known for explosive batting and unforgettable moments, 24-year-old Priyansh Arya has etched his name in the IPL record books with a sensational 39-ball century for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With this knock, Arya became the second-fastest Indian to score a century in IPL history, surpassing legends and joining an elite company. Here's everything you need to know about the rising star taking the cricketing world by storm. n

Who Is Priyansh Arya?

Born on January 18, 2001, in Delhi, India, Priyansh Arya is a left-handed opening batter and a right-arm off-break bowler. He started his cricketing journey under the tutelage of Sanjay Bharadwaj, the coach behind players like Gautam Gambhir and Unmukt Chand.

Coming from a family of educators, Arya’s parents instilled in him the importance of academics while supporting his cricketing ambitions. In his own words, had cricket not worked out, he would have pursued teaching—just like his parents.

Early Career & Domestic Rise

Delhi Premier League (DPL)

Arya first caught the public eye during the inaugural Delhi Premier League, where he smashed 608 runs in 10 innings for South Delhi Superstarz. His most iconic moment came when he hit six sixes in a single over, scoring a ferocious 120 off 50 balls against North Delhi Strikers.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT)

Arya carried his form into the 2023–24 SMAT, where he became Delhi’s top run-scorer, amassing 222 runs at a strike rate of 166.91. His match-winning 102 off 43 balls against Uttar Pradesh showcased his ability to dominate at the domestic level.

IPL 2025: Breakthrough Season

Auction & Debut

After going unsold in the 2024 auction, Arya became a hot pick in 2025. Punjab Kings signed him for ₹3.80 crore, a significant rise from his base price of ₹30 lakh. He made an instant impact with a 47-run knock in his IPL debut and quickly followed it with an iconic performance that will be remembered for years.

Record-Breaking Century vs CSK

On April 8, 2025, Arya hammered 103 runs off 42 balls at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur. His blistering innings, which included 7 fours and 9 sixes, helped him reach the century in just 39 balls—making him the fastest uncapped Indian and second-fastest Indian overall to achieve the feat in IPL history.

Fastest IPL Centuries (All Players)

Rank Player Balls Team Opponent Year 1 Chris Gayle 30 RCB PWI 2013 2 Yusuf Pathan 37 RR MI 2010 3 David Miller 38 KXIP RCB 2013 4 Travis Head 39 SRH RCB 2024 5 Priyansh Arya 39 PBKS CSK 2025

Fastest IPL Centuries by Indian Players

Rank Player Balls Team Opponent Year 1 Yusuf Pathan 37 RR MI 2010 2 Priyansh Arya 39 PBKS CSK 2025 3 Mayank Agarwal 45 KXIP RR 2020 4 Ishan Kishan 45 SRH RR 2025 5 Murali Vijay 46 CSK RR 2010

Priyansh Arya’s IPL 2025 Performance So Far

Match Opponent Runs Scored Venue Date PBKS vs GT 47 Ahmedabad 25-Mar-2025 PBKS vs LSG 8 Lucknow 01-Apr-2025 PBKS vs RR 0 Mullanpur 05-Apr-2025 PBKS vs CSK 103 Mullanpur 08-Apr-2025

Records and Highlights

Fastest century by an uncapped Indian in IPL history.

Only the fourth batter in IPL history to hit a six off the first ball of a match.

Part of an elite group of uncapped players to score an IPL century, joining names like Manish Pandey, Paul Valthaty, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Beyond cricket, Arya is a fan of the sitcom Friends, especially the character Joey Tribbiani, whose catchphrase “How you doin’?” appears in Arya’s Instagram bio. He enjoys traveling and often shares pictures from scenic places like Dharamsala on his social media.

Priyansh Arya’s rise is a testament to the depth of talent in Indian cricket. From dominating local tournaments to rewriting IPL history in just his debut season, Arya embodies the new generation of Indian batters—fearless, focused, and fast-scoring. As IPL 2025 progresses, fans and selectors alike will be watching closely. One thing is certain—Priyansh Arya has arrived, and he’s here to stay.

FAQ

