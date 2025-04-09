Who is Priyansh Arya, Punjab Kings' Power-Hitter Who Stormed Into IPL History

In a tournament known for explosive batting and unforgettable moments, 24-year-old Priyansh Arya has etched his name in the IPL record books with a sensational 39-ball century for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With this knock, Arya became the second-fastest Indian to score a century in IPL history, surpassing legends and joining an elite company. Here's everything you need to know about the rising star taking the cricketing world by storm. n
Who Is Priyansh Arya?
Born on January 18, 2001, in Delhi, India, Priyansh Arya is a left-handed opening batter and a right-arm off-break bowler. He started his cricketing journey under the tutelage of Sanjay Bharadwaj, the coach behind players like Gautam Gambhir and Unmukt Chand.
Coming from a family of educators, Arya’s parents instilled in him the importance of academics while supporting his cricketing ambitions. In his own words, had cricket not worked out, he would have pursued teaching—just like his parents.
Early Career & Domestic Rise
Delhi Premier League (DPL)
Arya first caught the public eye during the inaugural Delhi Premier League, where he smashed 608 runs in 10 innings for South Delhi Superstarz. His most iconic moment came when he hit six sixes in a single over, scoring a ferocious 120 off 50 balls against North Delhi Strikers.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT)
Arya carried his form into the 2023–24 SMAT, where he became Delhi’s top run-scorer, amassing 222 runs at a strike rate of 166.91. His match-winning 102 off 43 balls against Uttar Pradesh showcased his ability to dominate at the domestic level.
IPL 2025: Breakthrough Season
Auction & Debut
After going unsold in the 2024 auction, Arya became a hot pick in 2025. Punjab Kings signed him for ₹3.80 crore, a significant rise from his base price of ₹30 lakh. He made an instant impact with a 47-run knock in his IPL debut and quickly followed it with an iconic performance that will be remembered for years.
Record-Breaking Century vs CSK
On April 8, 2025, Arya hammered 103 runs off 42 balls at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur. His blistering innings, which included 7 fours and 9 sixes, helped him reach the century in just 39 balls—making him the fastest uncapped Indian and second-fastest Indian overall to achieve the feat in IPL history.
Fastest IPL Centuries (All Players)
|Rank
|Player
|Balls
|Team
|Opponent
|Year
|1
|Chris Gayle
|30
|RCB
|PWI
|2013
|2
|Yusuf Pathan
|37
|RR
|MI
|2010
|3
|David Miller
|38
|KXIP
|RCB
|2013
|4
|Travis Head
|39
|SRH
|RCB
|2024
|5
|Priyansh Arya
|39
|PBKS
|CSK
|2025
Fastest IPL Centuries by Indian Players
|Rank
|Player
|Balls
|Team
|Opponent
|Year
|1
|Yusuf Pathan
|37
|RR
|MI
|2010
|2
|Priyansh Arya
|39
|PBKS
|CSK
|2025
|3
|Mayank Agarwal
|45
|KXIP
|RR
|2020
|4
|Ishan Kishan
|45
|SRH
|RR
|2025
|5
|Murali Vijay
|46
|CSK
|RR
|2010
Priyansh Arya’s IPL 2025 Performance So Far
|Match
|Opponent
|Runs Scored
|Venue
|Date
|PBKS vs GT
|47
|Ahmedabad
|25-Mar-2025
|PBKS vs LSG
|8
|Lucknow
|01-Apr-2025
|PBKS vs RR
|0
|Mullanpur
|05-Apr-2025
|PBKS vs CSK
|103
|Mullanpur
|08-Apr-2025
Records and Highlights
-
Fastest century by an uncapped Indian in IPL history.
-
Only the fourth batter in IPL history to hit a six off the first ball of a match.
-
Part of an elite group of uncapped players to score an IPL century, joining names like Manish Pandey, Paul Valthaty, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Beyond cricket, Arya is a fan of the sitcom Friends, especially the character Joey Tribbiani, whose catchphrase “How you doin’?” appears in Arya’s Instagram bio. He enjoys traveling and often shares pictures from scenic places like Dharamsala on his social media.
Priyansh Arya’s rise is a testament to the depth of talent in Indian cricket. From dominating local tournaments to rewriting IPL history in just his debut season, Arya embodies the new generation of Indian batters—fearless, focused, and fast-scoring. As IPL 2025 progresses, fans and selectors alike will be watching closely. One thing is certain—Priyansh Arya has arrived, and he’s here to stay.
FAQ
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Dates, and Timings
Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, and Squad
SRH vs LSG IPL 2025: Match Preview, Streaming Details, and Squad list
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 Schedule: Match List, Timings, Venues, and Squad Details