RCB WPL 2026 Squad: Full Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players List, Retained Stars and Auction Signings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finalised a strong and balanced squad for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. With a limited purse heading into the mega auction, the franchise focused on impactful all-rounders, overseas firepower and experienced Indian bowlers. RCB, the champions of the WPL 2024 season, retained their core group before making strategic additions during the 2026 auction.

RCB’s Approach to the WPL 2026 Auction

RCB entered the mega auction with a purse of Rs 6.15 crore and 13 slots to fill. Having held on to Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil, the franchise aimed to strengthen middle-order stability and bolster its bowling attack.

The team used its funds judiciously, securing high-value players under Rs 1 crore while maintaining squad depth across departments.

Key RCB Purchases at the WPL 2026 Auction

English pacer Lauren Bell emerged as RCB’s most expensive buy at Rs 90 lakh. The team also invested in multi-dimensional players like Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris and Georgia Voll, giving the batting order greater depth and power.

Among Indian stars, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy were notable additions, significantly boosting the pace and all-rounder options. The signing of Radha Yadav, fresh off India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph, gives RCB a formidable spin lineup.

Complete List of Players Bought by RCB at the WPL 2026 Auction

Lauren Bell – Rs 90 lakh

Pooja Vastrakar – Rs 85 lakh

Arundhati Reddy – Rs 75 lakh

Grace Harris – Rs 75 lakh

Nadine de Klerk – Rs 65 lakh

Radha Yadav – Rs 65 lakh

Georgia Voll – Rs 60 lakh

Linsey Smith – Rs 30 lakh

Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs 30 lakh

Prema Rawat – Rs 20 lakh

Gautami Nayak – Rs 10 lakh

Prathyoosha Kumar – Rs 10 lakh

RCB Players Released Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction

Ahead of the auction, RCB moved on from several players to free up purse space:

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Pramila Rawat, VJ Joshitha, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar, Charlie Dean, Kim Garth and Heather Graham.

RCB’s Retained Players for WPL 2026

Smriti Mandhana

Ellyse Perry

Richa Ghosh

Shreyanka Patil

These four players form the backbone of RCB’s batting and bowling lineup, offering stability and leadership.

Full RCB Squad for WPL 2026

Retained Core:

Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil

Auction Signings:

Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prema Rawat, Gautami Nayak, Prathyoosha Kumar

RCB Possible Playing XI for WPL 2026

Smriti Mandhana (c) Georgia Voll Ellyse Perry Grace Harris Richa Ghosh (wk) Nadine de Klerk Pooja Vastrakar Shreyanka Patil Radha Yadav Arundhati Reddy Lauren Bell

This projected XI combines explosive batting, reliable all-round skill sets and a high-quality bowling unit capable of adapting to varied match conditions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have assembled one of their most balanced WPL squads to date. With a mix of world-class all-rounders, promising young talent and seasoned internationals, the team appears well-positioned for a strong run in the WPL 2026 season. Their strategic auction approach, coupled with an already solid core, makes RCB one of the standout contenders for the upcoming tournament.

