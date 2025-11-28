RCB WPL 2026 Squad: Full Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players List, Retained Stars and Auction Signings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finalised a strong and balanced squad for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. With a limited purse heading into the mega auction, the franchise focused on impactful all-rounders, overseas firepower and experienced Indian bowlers. RCB, the champions of the WPL 2024 season, retained their core group before making strategic additions during the 2026 auction.
RCB’s Approach to the WPL 2026 Auction
RCB entered the mega auction with a purse of Rs 6.15 crore and 13 slots to fill. Having held on to Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil, the franchise aimed to strengthen middle-order stability and bolster its bowling attack.
The team used its funds judiciously, securing high-value players under Rs 1 crore while maintaining squad depth across departments.
Key RCB Purchases at the WPL 2026 Auction
English pacer Lauren Bell emerged as RCB’s most expensive buy at Rs 90 lakh. The team also invested in multi-dimensional players like Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris and Georgia Voll, giving the batting order greater depth and power.
Among Indian stars, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy were notable additions, significantly boosting the pace and all-rounder options. The signing of Radha Yadav, fresh off India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph, gives RCB a formidable spin lineup.
Complete List of Players Bought by RCB at the WPL 2026 Auction
Lauren Bell – Rs 90 lakh
Pooja Vastrakar – Rs 85 lakh
Arundhati Reddy – Rs 75 lakh
Grace Harris – Rs 75 lakh
Nadine de Klerk – Rs 65 lakh
Radha Yadav – Rs 65 lakh
Georgia Voll – Rs 60 lakh
Linsey Smith – Rs 30 lakh
Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs 30 lakh
Prema Rawat – Rs 20 lakh
Gautami Nayak – Rs 10 lakh
Prathyoosha Kumar – Rs 10 lakh
RCB Players Released Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction
Ahead of the auction, RCB moved on from several players to free up purse space:
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Pramila Rawat, VJ Joshitha, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar, Charlie Dean, Kim Garth and Heather Graham.
RCB’s Retained Players for WPL 2026
Smriti Mandhana
Ellyse Perry
Richa Ghosh
Shreyanka Patil
These four players form the backbone of RCB’s batting and bowling lineup, offering stability and leadership.
Full RCB Squad for WPL 2026
Retained Core:
Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil
Auction Signings:
Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prema Rawat, Gautami Nayak, Prathyoosha Kumar
RCB Possible Playing XI for WPL 2026
Smriti Mandhana (c)
Georgia Voll
Ellyse Perry
Grace Harris
Richa Ghosh (wk)
Nadine de Klerk
Pooja Vastrakar
Shreyanka Patil
Radha Yadav
Arundhati Reddy
Lauren Bell
This projected XI combines explosive batting, reliable all-round skill sets and a high-quality bowling unit capable of adapting to varied match conditions.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have assembled one of their most balanced WPL squads to date. With a mix of world-class all-rounders, promising young talent and seasoned internationals, the team appears well-positioned for a strong run in the WPL 2026 season. Their strategic auction approach, coupled with an already solid core, makes RCB one of the standout contenders for the upcoming tournament.
