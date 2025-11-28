UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2026: Full List of Players Bought at the Mega Auction

The UP Warriorz made one of the strongest statements at the WPL 2026 Mega Auction in New Delhi, assembling a refreshed and balanced squad ahead of the league’s fourth edition. Entering the auction with a sizeable purse of ₹14.50 crore and having retained only one player, the Lucknow-based franchise executed 17 strategic signings to rebuild their roster.

Under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Abhishek Nayar, UP Warriorz focused heavily on experienced all-rounders, proven international match-winners and domestic depth, while also utilising their Right to Match (RTM) options to bring back two core players.

UP Warriorz Use RTM to Bring Back Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone

The franchise made its biggest impact early, using the RTM card to retain India’s premier all-rounder Deepti Sharma for ₹3.20 crore — the costliest UPW signing of the day. They also exercised the RTM option to retain England’s star left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for ₹85 lakh.

These two picks reaffirm UPW’s commitment to building around a strong spin core and all-around stability.

UP Warriorz Secure Meg Lanning in Major Early Bid

In a headline-making move, UP Warriorz picked up legendary Australian batter and former captain Meg Lanning for ₹1.90 crore. Lanning brings proven leadership, consistency at the top and vast tournament experience — a significant boost for UPW’s batting group.

Young Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield was another notable signing at ₹1.20 crore, adding firepower and versatility to the top order.

Shikha Pandey, Deandra Dottin Among High-Impact All-Rounder Signings

UP Warriorz strengthened their all-rounder department with several important additions:

Shikha Pandey – ₹2.40 crore

Deandra Dottin – ₹80 lakh

Chloe Tryon – ₹40 lakh

Tara Norris – ₹10 lakh

Harleen Deol – ₹50 lakh

With nine all-rounders in the squad, UPW enter WPL 2026 with one of the most flexible and dynamic combinations across all departments.

UP Warriorz Retained Player Before Auction

The only player retained ahead of the auction was 21-year-old batter Shweta Sehrawat, kept for ₹50 lakh. Having played 23 WPL matches, she remains a long-term investment for the franchise’s batting core.

Full List of Players Bought by UP Warriorz at WPL 2026 Auction

Player Country Price Category Deepti Sharma India ₹3.20 crore (RTM) All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone England ₹85 lakh (RTM) Bowler Meg Lanning Australia ₹1.90 crore Batter Phoebe Litchfield Australia ₹1.20 crore Batter Kiran Navgire India ₹60 lakh (RTM) Batter Harleen Deol India ₹50 lakh All-rounder Kranti Gaud India ₹50 lakh (RTM) Bowler Asha Sobhana India ₹1.10 crore Bowler Deandra Dottin West Indies ₹80 lakh All-rounder Shikha Pandey India ₹2.40 crore All-rounder Shipra Giri India ₹10 lakh Wicketkeeper Simran Shaikh India ₹10 lakh Batter Tara Norris USA ₹10 lakh All-rounder Chloe Tryon South Africa ₹40 lakh All-rounder Suman Meena India ₹10 lakh All-rounder G Trisha India ₹10 lakh All-rounder Pratika Rawal India ₹50 lakh All-rounder

UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Squad Composition

Batters (4):

Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh

Bowlers (3):

Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Gaud, Asha Sobhana

All-rounders (9):

Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G Trisha, Pratika Rawal

Wicketkeeper (1):

Shipra Giri

Full UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2026

Indian Players (12):

Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Suman Meena, G Trisha, Pratika Rawal

Overseas Players (6):

Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon

UP Warriorz Performance in Previous WPL Seasons

UPW finished third in the inaugural edition, losing the Eliminator to the Mumbai Indians. However, the franchise slipped to fourth and fifth in the following seasons, missing out on the playoffs. With a rebuilt squad under new leadership, WPL 2026 presents a fresh opportunity for the Lucknow-based side to return to top-tier contention.

Also Read:

RCB WPL 2026 Squad: Full Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players List, Retained Stars and Auction Signings

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Sold Players, Team-Wise Squads and Remaining Purse

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full Players List, Highest Bids, Shocks & Team Updates

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete Player List, Prices, Team Purchases and Key Highlights

WPL 2026: Start Date, Full Schedule Plan and Host Venues Finalised for Fourth Edition

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast and Where to Watch in India