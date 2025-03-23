Juan Pedro Benali Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with NEUFC

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) has announced a two-year contract extension with head coach Juan Pedro Benali, securing his tenure at the club until the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made on Saturday via the official ISL website.

Advertisment

Benali, who took charge of the Highlanders in May 2023, has played a transformative role in the club’s resurgence. His immediate impact was evident as he guided the team to the semi-finals of the historic Durand Cup in his first assignment. Under his leadership, NorthEast United FC came within just one point of securing an ISL playoff berth, laying a solid foundation for the club’s future aspirations.

The ongoing season has further highlighted Benali’s strategic prowess, with NEUFC achieving a historic milestone by clinching the Durand Cup—marking the club’s first major silverware. Additionally, the team has successfully secured a spot in the ISL playoffs after a four-year hiatus, finishing fourth in the league standings. This accomplishment has granted them a crucial home advantage for the playoffs, where they are set to host Jamshedpur FC.

Expressing his delight at the contract extension, NEUFC owner John Abraham lauded Benali’s leadership and commitment to the club’s vision. “I am ecstatic that our head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, has signed a new contract with the club. The way Juan has built this team is commendable, with his insatiable hunger for improvement and success. We have a vision for the club, and with Juan at the helm, we believe we can build something meaningful at NorthEast United FC,” Abraham stated, as quoted by the official ISL website.

Benali also shared his enthusiasm for continuing his journey with the Highlanders, emphasizing his deep connection with the club and its players. “I have truly special feelings for this football club. With John and Mandar, we have a clear vision of what we want to build at this club. After two seasons, I feel at home at NorthEast United FC, with this incredible bunch of players, the coaching staff, and the other staff. We are one big family, we’re moving in the right direction, and together we can build something meaningful at NorthEast that the fans will be proud of,” he remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, NEUFC CEO Mandar Tamhane underscored the significance of continuity in the club’s long-term project. “Continuity is the cornerstone of our project at NorthEast United FC. Extending Juan’s contract was an easy decision. It reflects our commitment to stability and our vision of empowering youth. We believe this long-term project will have a profound and lasting impact on football development in Northeast India and Indian football,” Tamhane stated.

With Juan Pedro Benali at the helm, NorthEast United FC aims to build on its recent success and further establish itself as a formidable force in Indian football. The contract extension signals a strong commitment to sustained growth, ensuring the club continues its upward trajectory in the coming years.