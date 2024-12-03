Khelo India Scheme Identifies 2,781 Athletes, Boosts India’s Sports Talent Pool

The Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday that the Khelo India Scheme has successfully identified 2,781 athletes across 21 sports, including para-athletics, as part of the Khelo India Talent Development program.

The initiative provides essential support such as coaching, equipment, medical care, and a monthly Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) to these athletes.

In a written response in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya emphasized that the identified athletes, known as Khelo India Athletes (KIAs), are training at National Centres of Excellence (NCoEs) under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and accredited academies.

This program is strengthening India's sports talent pool and contributing to the country’s rising success in international competitions.

Mandaviya also highlighted the success of Khelo India athletes in recent global events. At the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, 124 of the 644 Indian athletes were KIAs, winning 42 of India’s 106 medals, including 9 golds.

For the Paris 2024 Olympics, 28 KIAs will be part of the Indian contingent, further showcasing the program's impact on India's sporting achievements.

Additionally, Mandaviya pointed out the promotion of rural and indigenous sports under the Khelo India Scheme. Games such as Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana, and Silambam have been identified for promotion and are featured in the annually organized Khelo India University/Youth Games. Grants are provided for infrastructure development, equipment, coach appointments, and athlete scholarships in these traditional sports.