Parag, Dravid, and Royals Arrive in Guwahati—Excitement Builds for IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals' star Riyan Parag has arrived in Guwahati ahead of the team’s upcoming training session on Tuesday morning.

Parag landed at Borjhar Airport from Kolkata and was spotted driving his Thar with his mother seated beside him.

Speaking to the media, Parag expressed his excitement about welcoming head coach Rahul Dravid and other team members to his home state. “In the last IPL session, we lost one match and won one. This year we have two good matches to go in the Guwahati city which will be against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Our team is hoping to deliver a strong performance for the people of Assam. The conditions of the Assam is different so the players would need time to adjust. I will welcome Rahul Dravid and show him the city and also showcase the food of our state. Our main target will be for the new players to adapt the conditions as soon as possible,” said Parag.

In the evening, Rajasthan Royals players Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Rana arrived in Guwahati from Delhi and proceeded directly to Hotel Radisson Blu. The team's head coach Rahul Dravid also landed at Borjhar Airport from Bengaluru and headed to the same hotel.

Meanwhile, players Shubham Dubey and Yudhvir Singh Charak joined the squad, arriving from Delhi. Several team members have already reached Guwahati, with the squad set to commence their training session tomorrow.

