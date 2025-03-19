Sunil Chhetri Nets His 95th as India Steamroll Maldives in Shillong

India ended their 15-month international victory drought in emphatic fashion, securing a dominant 3-0 win over Maldives in the FIFA International Friendly at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Veteran defender Rahul Bheke (34') and Player of the Match Liston Colaco (66') found the back of the net with towering headers off corner kicks, setting the stage for a commanding performance by the Blue Tigers. However, the biggest moment of the night came in the 76th minute when Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri scored his 95th international goal, guiding a precise Colaco cross into the net with a swift header.

The result marked India's first victory under newly appointed Spanish head coach Manolo Márquez and served as a morale booster ahead of their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match against Bangladesh at the same venue on March 25.

A Night of Dominance and Celebration

The historic evening saw Shillong host its first-ever senior men's international match, with excitement palpable from the outset. Chhetri, making a highly anticipated return to the national squad after 286 days, played his 152nd international game, further cementing his legendary status.

The Blue Tigers wasted no time asserting their dominance. Within the opening minute, Chhetri nearly orchestrated an early breakthrough with a well-placed cross that resulted in a defensive lapse, but Naorem Mahesh Singh was unable to capitalize. Moments later, Chhetri’s deft header off a free kick sailed across the goalmouth, missing a crucial connection from the Indian frontline.

Despite India’s relentless pressure, Maldives' defense held firm, with goalkeeper Hussain Shareef making an impressive save in the 25th minute to deny a Colaco strike. However, Shareef was finally beaten in the 34th minute when Brandon Fernandes delivered a precise corner from the left, met by Bheke’s bullet header that left no chance for the Maldives custodian.

India Takes Full Control in the Second Half

With the visitors struggling to regain footing, India intensified their attacking play after halftime. Colaco, a constant threat throughout the match, doubled India's lead in the 66th minute, nodding in a Mahesh Singh corner to register his maiden international goal.

Ten minutes later, the Shillong crowd erupted as Chhetri sealed the game with a vintage finish—an expertly placed header off a pinpoint Colaco cross from the left. The goal, his 95th for India, was met with rapturous applause as the skipper continued to etch his name into the annals of Indian football history.

With the outcome firmly secured, Márquez substituted Chhetri in the 82nd minute, bringing on young striker Irfan Yadwad. As Chhetri walked off to a standing ovation, India maintained complete control for the remainder of the match, ensuring a convincing and well-earned victory.