Sunil Chhetri Returns as India Takes on Maldives in Shillong

Shillong is set to witness a historic football clash as the Indian football team takes on Maldives in an international friendly at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. The match, scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST, will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, while Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast coverage.

Sunil Chhetri’s Sensational Return

Wednesday’s fixture marks the much-anticipated return of India’s footballing icon, Sunil Chhetri. The 40-year-old legend, who had announced his international retirement last June after a goalless draw against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, made a dramatic U-turn earlier this month.

Chhetri, India’s all-time leading goal-scorer, continues to showcase his brilliance in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, netting 12 goals so far. His return is expected to provide a significant morale boost for the Blue Tigers as they prepare for their crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign.

Final Test Before AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

This friendly against Maldives serves as India’s last preparatory match before they commence their 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying third-round journey against Bangladesh on March 25. India has been placed in Group C alongside Bangladesh, Hong Kong China, and Singapore.

Adding to the occasion, both the friendly and the upcoming AFC qualifier will be the first-ever international men’s matches hosted at Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a milestone in Indian football history.

Head-to-Head: India’s Dominance Over Maldives

Historically, India has maintained a commanding record against Maldives, securing 12 victories in 18 encounters. Maldives has won only three times, while the remaining three matches ended in draws. The last meeting between the two sides took place during the SAFF Championship 2021, where India emerged victorious with a 3-1 win, courtesy of a brace from Chhetri and a goal by Manvir Singh.

Injury Setback: Lallianzuala Chhangte Ruled Out

India will be missing the services of Lallianzuala Chhangte, who has been ruled out of the match due to an injury. His absence could pose a challenge, but the squad remains bolstered with experienced campaigners and promising young talents.

India’s Squad for the Friendly Against Maldives

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh,Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh

Where to Watch India vs Maldives Live

Fans can catch the live action on the JioHotstar app and website, while the match will also be telecast live on Star Sports 3.

As India braces for their final test before the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, all eyes will be on Sunil Chhetri and his men as they look to put on a dominant performance against Maldives and set the stage for their upcoming continental challenge.