Veteran Coach Nabab Ali Conferred with Prestigious 'Manab Mitra' Title at Bakulbon

Veteran cricket coach Nabab Ali, who has devoted 45 years to nurturing cricketing talent in Assam, was honoured with the prestigious ‘Manab Mitra’ title at a felicitation ceremony held at Bakulbon in Guwahati's Chatribari on February 1 (Saturday).

The event celebrated the 94th birth anniversary of Jatindra Chandra Nath, a renowned educationist and former Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko.

The honor was presented to Nabab Ali by eminent author and educationist Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury, in recognition of his significant contribution to the development of cricket in the state. Expressing his gratitude, Ali thanked the organizers for the recognition and the support he has received from the cricketing community over the years.

The ceremony also featured Lieutenant General Pranab Bharali, the first Assamese officer to attain this rank in the Indian Army and the first Director General of the Army Aviation Wing. Bharali was a special guest at the event.

Nabab Ali's impact on Assam cricket is unmatched, having trained over 50 players who represented the state in the Ranji Trophy. Among his most notable protégés is Riyan Parag, the first male cricketer from Assam to play for the Indian senior team. Other distinguished players mentored by Ali include Khanin Saikia, Syed Zakaria Zuffri, Mrigen Talukdar, Polash Jyoti Das, Sadik Imran Choudhury, and Parag Das, all of whom have made significant contributions to Assam cricket.

Devajit Saikia, the Secretary of the BCCI, also once trained under Ali. Although he couldn't attend the ceremony due to a prior commitment in Mumbai, he sent a video message acknowledging Ali's instrumental role in shaping Assam’s cricketing future. “Nabab Ali’s contribution has been immense. He pioneered off-season cricket training in Assam and has been instrumental in developing several outstanding players,” Saikia remarked.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, cricket enthusiasts, and former players, all coming together to celebrate a man whose dedication has played a crucial role in Assam’s cricketing journey.