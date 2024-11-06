Cairn Becomes 1st Indian Oil Producer To Join UN's Methane Reduction Initiative

Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Group and India’s largest private oil and gas exploration company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 initiative. This makes Cairn the first oil and gas producer in India to commit to reducing methane emissions as part of its broader decarbonisation goals.
The OGMP 2.0 initiative offers a rigorous framework for monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of methane emissions, helping companies implement best practices in emissions management and improve the accuracy of their reporting. As part of the agreement, Cairn has pledged to establish a five-year methane reduction target, with progress reports to OGMP, allowing the company to better assess its emission profiles and adopt cost-effective mitigation strategies. This collaboration aligns with Cairn’s goal to achieve Net Zero Carbon status by 2030.
Giulia Ferrini, Programme Manager at OGMP 2.0, extended a warm welcome to Cairn, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome our first member from India and hope that Cairn’s commitment will inspire other companies from the country to join OGMP 2.0 and contribute to improving methane emissions reporting and management practices in the oil and gas sector.”
OGMP 2.0 currently encompasses over 40 per cent of global oil and gas production, working with companies worldwide to elevate the quality and precision of emissions data for effective methane reduction. This milestone also brings India’s oil and gas industry closer to global sustainability standards, as Cairn’s membership marks a significant expansion in OGMP 2.0’s coverage, now including nearly a quarter of India’s oil and gas production.
Cairn’s Chief Financial Officer, Hitesh Vaid, expressed excitement over the partnership, commenting, “We are excited to join UNEP’s OGMP 2.0 to set and achieve our methane reduction targets. Setting new benchmarks in sustainable energy production, Cairn has become the first oil and gas company in India to adopt this programme. Our multi-faceted ESG strategy—spanning renewable energy integration, carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), waste-to-energy projects adopting low carbon technologies, and extensive nature-based carbon solutions—highlights the extent of our dedication towards both environment and India’s energy security. With OGMP 2.0 membership, we aim to not only reduce methane emissions and become Net Zero by 2030, but also drive a broader industry transformation towards responsible and sustainable energy practices.”
The OGMP 2.0 initiative, supported by over 150 countries under the Global Methane Pledge, aims for a 30 per cent reduction in global methane emissions by 2030, directly supporting the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Cairn's membership in this initiative not only sets a high benchmark within India’s energy sector but also serves as a proactive move towards the nation’s environmental and climate goals.
In line with its commitment to sustainability, Cairn has accelerated its Net Zero ambitions to 2030 and has been implementing innovative measures to cut emissions. The company has notably reduced gas flaring by 60 per cent over the past four years and continues to explore low-carbon technologies and process optimizations to further decrease its carbon footprint.