Cairn Becomes 1st Indian Oil Producer To Join UN's Methane Reduction Initiative

Cairn’s Chief Financial Officer, Hitesh Vaid, expressed excitement over the partnership, commenting, “We are excited to join UNEP’s OGMP 2.0 to set and achieve our methane reduction targets. Setting new benchmarks in sustainable energy production, Cairn has become the first oil and gas company in India to adopt this programme. Our multi-faceted ESG strategy—spanning renewable energy integration, carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), waste-to-energy projects adopting low carbon technologies, and extensive nature-based carbon solutions—highlights the extent of our dedication towards both environment and India’s energy security. With OGMP 2.0 membership, we aim to not only reduce methane emissions and become Net Zero by 2030, but also drive a broader industry transformation towards responsible and sustainable energy practices.”