Train Berth Types: A Look at the Different Choices

How often have you traveled by train? Even if you have traveled once or twice, you know that comfort matters. And it is important to note that you have the option of choosing the kind of seats you want, provided you book them before they get occupied by others. In Indian trains, there are different types of seats, and each of them is priced differently based on all the facilities available.

Whenever you go to the IRCTC website or even make use of offline booking systems, you will be asked to specify the kind of seats. In that case, you really need to know the differences between available seats and classes of tickets. This will help in choosing the right kind of seat for your train journey. In this article, we will talk about the types of berths available on Indian trains.