18 Fall Ill In Assam's Nagaon From Food Poisoning

At least 18 people fell seriously ill on Tuesday in Assam’s Nagaon district following a bout of food poisoning, as per reports. The incident was reported from Anjukpani village under the Kaliabor subdivision.

Advertisment

The afflicted individuals were mostly road construction workers engaged nearby who reportedly consumed wild colocasia (taro) causing food poisoning. They were rushed to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital for immediate treatment.

Further investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause of the incident. Meanwhile, health officials are monitoring the situation closely as treatment continues for those affected.

Earlier this month, Several students of a boy’s hostel at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh reportedly fell ill due to suspected food poisoning.

The incident occurred at the 225-bed hostel of the medical college. As per sources, initially, one student complained of loose stool and stomach pain, followed by vomiting and gas-related symptoms in seven other students.

The affected students sought medical attention at the college's casualty unit after experiencing the symptoms.

According to the AMCH authorities, although food poisoning was not immediately confirmed, the situation depended on whether the students' health deteriorated further. The students had reportedly consumed fried potatoes the previous night before falling ill.

Also Read: Over 50 Fall Sick Due to Food Poisoning in Assam's Sarupathar