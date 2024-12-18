2 Killed In Fatal Accident In Kakopathar, Constable Critically Injured

A devastating road accident on Wednesday night at Nabajyoti village in Assam's Kakopathar claimed the lives of two individuals, including a woman, and left an Arunachal Pradesh police constable critically injured.

The accident occurred when a passenger vehicle, a Hyundai i10 (registration number AS 01 H 0811), collided head-on with a stationary dumper (registration number AR 17 5319) on the outskirts of Kakopathar. The collision was so severe that the woman and a man in the i10 died instantly.

The dumper’s driver, identified as Narayan Dube, a police constable from Arunachal Pradesh, sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where his condition remains critical.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision. Witnesses reported that poor visibility and the improper parking of the dumper could have contributed to the tragedy.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.

