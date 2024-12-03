43 Live Rounds Seized From Fake Notes Dealer In Golaghat's Dergaon

Golaghat police in Assam recovered 43 live rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition from a private residence in Dergaon on Tuesday. According to the police, the bullets were found at the house of a fake notes dealer.

Police officials had raided the residence of Chittaranjan Rajkhowa at Dergaon Ward number one a few days ago and arrested four individuals including him with pistols. Rajkhowa was a known counterfeit currency dealer, police said, adding that they continued investigating the case.

The ensuing probe led the police to recover the live bullets from his residence today. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in November, security forces in Manipur, including the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police, successfully recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores across multiple districts in a week-long joint operation, the Ministry of Defence announced.

The operation, conducted in the hill and valley regions, spanned Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, and Kakching districts. The security forces seized a total of 29 weapons, along with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), ammunition, and other military-grade materials.

According to the Ministry's release, acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms in the Samukom Village area of Tengnoupal District, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, launched a coordinated search on November 4, 2024. During the operation, they recovered two large Pompi guns, grenades, IEDs, explosive material, and other war-like stores.

