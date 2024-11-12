Manipur: Security Forces Seize Major Cache of Arms, Explosives in Week-Long Op

In a week-long joint operation, security forces in Manipur, including the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police, successfully recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores across multiple districts, the Ministry of Defence announced on Monday.
The operation, conducted in both the hill and valley regions, spanned Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, and Kakching districts. The security forces seized a total of 29 weapons, along with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), ammunition, and other military-grade materials.
According to the Ministry's release, acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms in the Samukom Village area of Tengnoupal District, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, launched a coordinated search on November 4, 2024. During the operation, they recovered two large Pompi guns, grenades, IEDs, explosive material, and other war-like stores.
In another operation in Uyok, Bishnupur district, security forces recovered a 7.62mm SLR rifle, a .303 rifle, two Single Bore Barrel (SBBL) guns, a 9mm pistol, grenades, and additional ammunition. On November 8, in Thingom, Yangoi Lambi, Imphal West District, a 9mm carbine machine gun, a grenade launcher, and a 9mm pistol were among the items seized.
On November 9, further operations in the Sangaikot area of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts led to the recovery of a range of weapons, including a .303 rifle, pistols, shotguns, and an INSAS rifle, as well as improvised projectile launchers and grenades. The joint team of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and BSF also seized a .22 rifle and ammunition in Utangpokpi, Kakching District, on November 10.
All recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation. The successful recovery of these war-like stores underscores the close cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and local law enforcement agencies, reaffirming their dedication to maintaining peace and security in the region, the Ministry noted.