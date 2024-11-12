Manipur: Security Forces Seize Major Cache of Arms, Explosives in Week-Long Op

On November 9, further operations in the Sangaikot area of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts led to the recovery of a range of weapons, including a .303 rifle, pistols, shotguns, and an INSAS rifle, as well as improvised projectile launchers and grenades. The joint team of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and BSF also seized a .22 rifle and ammunition in Utangpokpi, Kakching District, on November 10.