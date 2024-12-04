Lakhimpur Artist Dies In Kolkata, Was Rushed In Critical Condition

A budding artist from Assam’s Lakhimpur succumbed at a local hospital in Kolkata after being admitted there in a critical condition. Surya Saikia, who was in Kolkata, was found near a railway station and rushed for immediate medical attention, but passed away.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under wraps, the family members of the deceased have raised suspicions of foul play. According to reports, Saikia was found near a railway station in the city two days ago and was in critical condition.

He was rushed to a nearby infirmary for treatment but succumbed while receiving aid. According to family members, while the incident is being described as an accident, they have raised serious concerns, alleging that it could be a premeditated murder.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited at the moment.

Assam Girl Murdered in Bengaluru

The incident comes after the shocking murder of a 19-year-old girl from Assam named Maya Gogoi in Bengaluru. Maya, the granddaughter of former Assam cabinet minister and Congress leader, late Indra Gogoi, was living in Bengaluru with her elder sister.

Maya was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a service apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar on November 26. Indiranagar police have since arrested the murder accused, 21-year-old Aarav Hanoy, a native of Kerala after he was initially reported to have been absconding since the incident.

