Assam: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Tempo Traveller Hits Pedestrian and Scooter

One person was killed, while three others were left injured after a Traveler vehicle struck a pedestrian and a scooter at Dhekiajuli under Assam’s Sonipur district.

The incident was reported at Narayanpur area along National Highway no 15.

According to sources, the vehicle swerved off its path and first hit a pedestrian, killing him on the spot, and then crashed into an oncoming scooter. Both the occupants on the scooter were injured, fortunately non-fatal.

The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Sagar Das (30), and the injured individuals who were on the scooter are – Pritam Nath (22) and Poli Devi (25). The injuries they sustained were described as critical, and both were rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for emergency treatment.

Moreover, the driver of the traveler vehicle, namely Kriti Deka, was also injured in the mishap.