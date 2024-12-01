Assam: 2 Women Dead, Another Injured After Truck Crashes Into Shops

Two middle-aged women lost their lives while another was left injured after a where a goods-laden truck lost control and rammed into three roadside shops at a market area in Moran within Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The deceased have been identified as Runumi Das (45) and Sumila Das (50), both residents of Serepakhati village. The injured woman, Anjali Das (60), also from Serepakhati, is undergoing treatment at Dibrugarh AMCH in critical condition.

According to information received, the women were cleaning their shops located near National Highway 37 when the speeding truck bearing registration number ‘NL 01 AE 1218’, en route to Dibrugarh, veered off the road and crashed into the shops before plunging into a ditch.

One woman died on the spot, while the other succumbed to her injuries at Dibrugarh AMCH. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Local police arrived at the scene soon after and have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding driver.

Elsewhere in Kokrajhar, another accident was reported where one person died after his vehicle lost control and plunged into a pond. The deceased has been identified as Regent Basumatary, an employee of the State Bank of India (SBI).