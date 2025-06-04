Assam CM Thanks Centre's Backing as State Grapples with Deadly Floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Union Minister for Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, for extending the Centre’s support to Assam amid the ongoing flood crisis.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Grateful to Shri @JM_Scindia ji, Hon'ble Union Minister for DoNER, for his kind concern. A short while ago, he called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam and assured all possible support from the Central Government for relief and rehabilitation efforts. Assam deeply appreciates his gesture and solidarity during this challenging time.”

A short while ago, he called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam and assured all possible support from the Central Government for relief and rehabilitation efforts.… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 4, 2025

The flood situation in Assam remains critical. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 11 people have lost their lives so far—six due to floods and five due to landslides. Over 5.15 lakh people across 22 districts have been affected. In the last 48 hours, one person drowned in Hojai district while two others went missing in Hailakandi and Dibrugarh.

Earlier this week, on June 3, the Chief Minister visited the flood-hit Cachar district to assess the damage and relief measures. During his visit, he highlighted the importance of conserving wetlands around urban areas to prevent flooding.

Sarma said wetlands such as Malini Beel, Maheesha Beel, Rangirkhaal and Singerkhal in and around Silchar play a vital role as natural reservoirs and drainage systems. He emphasized that the loss of wetlands has worsened flood situations in towns like Silchar.

“Wetlands are our natural flood barriers. When they vanish, the situation goes haywire,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government is working on long-term policies to manage urban flooding sustainably.

During his visit to Silchar, CM Sarma inspected six relief camps set up for the affected residents. These include shelters at Government Boys' HS School, the Normal School, Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar, Hiron Prova Sishu Mandir, Cosmic Market near Malini Beel and Ukil Bazar LP School.

