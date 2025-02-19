Assam: Fire Breaks out at Food Processing Factory in Panikhaiti

A massive fire broke out at a soyabean processing factory at Panikhaiti on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at Krishna Food Product factory late last night, causing significant damage to the facility.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot but were able to bring the flames under control after much effort. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

The blaze resulted in extensive losses for the factory, though further assessments are underway.

