Assam Govt Names 31 Litterateurs To Receive Literary Awards Today

To commemorate the birth anniversary of the late Homen Borgohain, the Assam Government will be handing out the Literary Award and Literary Pension Award for 2024-25 at Gauhati University on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present at the ceremony. The awards are in recognition of the contributions made by 31 eminent litterateurs, including three for pension awards.

According to a social media post by the Chief Minister’s office, “Recipients already availing government pensions will receive a citation and a one-time cash award of ₹50,000, while others will be granted a certificate and a monthly pension of ₹8,000.”

“In recognition of their contributions, 31 recipients of the Literary Award and Literary Pension Award for 2024-25 will be felicitated on December 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Gauhati University. The event, commemorating the birth anniversary of the eminent late Homen Borgohain, will be graced by the HCM Dr. @himantabiswa,” the post read.

Shila Mohanta from Cachar, Dilip Kumar Phukan from Sonitpur and Khagendra Nath Bora from Lakhimpur will be receiving the pension awards, apart from 28 others receiving the literary award.

Here's the full list of winners