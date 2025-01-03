Assam: Man Dies After Rhino Attack in Kaziranga

A man lost his life after being attacked by a rhino in Assam’s Kaziranga on Friday morning. The incident occurred in Mahpara area in the Kohora range when the victim was engaging in agricultural work this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Amram Ganak (30).

Following the attack, the individual was taken to a local medical centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Last year, a bike rider lost his life after suffering a rhino attack in Assam’s Pobitora.

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussain, a resident of Sonapur’s Kosutoli area. Sources said that Saddam was traveling from Mayong to Chamata when the rhino unexpectedly charged at him from the roadside.

