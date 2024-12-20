Assam: Man Dragged For 5 Km After Accident In Golaghat, Dies On Spot

An unidentified vehicle hit a pedestrian and dragged him for about five kilometres killing him on the spot on Friday. The incident was reported from Saror gaon village under Morongi tehsil in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The deceased individual was identified as Tutu Saikia, a resident of Saror gaon. Local police arrived at the scene following the accident and recovered the victim’s body.

Accident in North Guwahati

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl was killed after an e-rickshaw turned on its side in North Guwahati today. The victim, identified as Angkita Kalita, had gone to Hare Krishna Temple and was returning when the incident took place.

Kalita, a resident of Pandu Station Colony in Guwahati, had gone to the temple with her friend today. The circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear at the moment.

