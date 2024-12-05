Assam Minister Sanjoy Kishan Resigns

Assam cabinet minister Sanjoy Kishan on Thursday tendered his resignation a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to expand the state cabinet. Kishan held the portfolios of Tea Tribes Welfare and Labour Welfare in the Sarma-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Advertisment

Kishan, 54, is a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly, after being elected from the Tinsukia constituency. He had also served as a minister in the cabinet of former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Assam Cabinet Expansion

This comes after Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet meeting that was held virtually from Delhi on Wednesday. Addressing the media afterwards, he confirmed that the much-awaited cabinet expansion will take place on December 7 at noon. He assured that further details regarding the expansion would be disclosed soon.

With several ministers in the current cabinet have been shouldering multiple responsibilities, there have been calls for a cabinet expansion recently. Currently, the Assam cabinet has only 15 members, including the Chief Minister, although the maximum strength permitted is 18, which leaves three slots vacant.

Notably, there has been no representation from Barak Valley in the cabinet since former minister Parimal Suklabaidya, who represented the Dholai constituency, resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Also Read: Assam CM Announces Cabinet Expansion on December 7